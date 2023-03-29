The Indian states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka now account for more than 50% of the nation's cumulative installed solar capacity.From pv magazine India India's cumulative PV installations hit 64.38 GW at the end of February, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The total includes ground-mount, rooftop, hybrid solar component, and off-grid installations. The state of Rajasthan led in terms of PV capacity additions, accounting for 16.4 GW of the cumulative installations, or 26% of the total. Gujarat ranks second with 8.9 GW of PV, followed ...

