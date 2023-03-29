Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("Lorne Park" or the "Company") today announced it has been recognized as part of The Financial Times ("FT") list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023. The award is presented by FT and Statistica Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Lorne Park was ranked number 283 overall and ranked 20 in the fintech, financial services and insurance sector.

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies ranks companies with the strongest compounded annual revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. The data was collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 public companies were examined.

"Lorne Park is honoured once again to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas," said Robert Sewell, President and CEO. "This award is the result of the outstanding performance and high level of execution from our team, and the trust of our valued clients."

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc. ("Bellwether"), has methodically executed its growth strategy for the last decade, developing a track record of successfully integrating and growing wealth management businesses. By partnering with like-minded portfolio managers and family wealth advisors, Bellwether has built a robust offering that provides clients with a range of cost effective public and private market investment solutions. Bellwether continues to build an extensive network of advisors that serve the needs of affluent families in many major centers across Canada.

On December 30, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of 80% of Promus Asset Management, LLC, a Texas limited liability company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment advisor, providing the Company with a footprint to further expand its service offerings across North America.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. Lorne Park's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether is a boutique investment manager that offers tailored investment solutions for affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts utilizing its proprietary "Disciplined Dividend Growth" Investment Process. Bellwether provides discretionary investment management focused on North American Dividend Growth investing and is dedicated to serving the distinct needs of affluent families. Bellwether's suite of investment solutions includes Canadian, US and global equity and fixed income strategies. Bellwether is a subsidiary of Lorne Park, and is registered as a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, an exempt market dealer in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and an investment fund manager in Ontario and Quebec.

About Promus Asset Management, LLC

Promus is an award-winning wealth management firm based in Dallas, Texas and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment advisor.

