Land Betterment Corporation: Betterment Harvest's Orangeline Farms Celebrates First Pick and Commercial Shipments of the 2023 Growing Season

Orangeline Farms' first pick comes 1 week earlier than previous year.

The initial harvest is focused on 1.5lb bags which will be available at top retail locations in Canada and the U.S.

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, today announced that its subsidiary, Betterment Harvest, has successfully commenced picking its 2023 harvest from Orangeline Farms ("Orangeline"). The 2023 glass facility was planted in week 52, 2022 with the remaining planting taking place in weeks 1 and 2 of 2023, which is 1 week ahead of last year's cycle. The farm has secured record pricing for the 2023 season.

Matt Tatomir, Co-President of Betterment Harvest and Founder of JC Fresh and Orangeline, commented, "Securing top pricing along with the implementation of further automation is a true testament to our team's operational capabilities. We are proud to produce the highest quality and best tasting snack-peppers on the market."

Orangeline Farms Limited

Orangeline Farms Limited is comprised of two agriculture sites. The first consisting of 20-acres of hi-tech, double poly greenhouses and an additional 12-acre hi-tech glass facility which is located in Leamington Ontario, Canada. The facility is currently in production with a focus on the exclusive snack-pepper market. Orangeline expects to grow nearly 500,000 pepper plants during the 2023 growing season, yielding approximately 5 million pounds of product annually.

Produce Portfolio

Orangeline is focused on growing the highest quality specialty produce. The 2023 crop is focused around specialty snacking peppers. The product choice is a key differentiator against the peer group.

Customer and Sales Channels

The Orangeline crop is fully committed to the top produce marketers in the world, including Sunset Farms. Our fixed price contracts allow for solid revenue forecasting and management of both variable and fixed costs. The contractual arrangement allows locked in revenue and access to the world's leading retailers requiring hundreds of thousands of pounds weekly.

Betterment Harvest

Betterment Harvest, a Land Betterment company, is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company with a highly scalable model and the off-take agreements to support its growth plan. Operational footprint spans from Ontario Canada to Perry County Kentucky with over 65 acres of CEA. To learn more, visit bettermentharvest.com.

Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Orangeline Farms Pepper Harvest

