The Czech Republic is pouring an additional CZK 55 billion ($2.5 billion) into its New Green Savings program, which includes rooftop PV rebates, among other energy-saving measures in the residential sector.The Czech Ministry of the Environment has revealed that it has secured new funds from the European Union for its New Green Savings program. It has unveiled plans to cut red tape and bring more households into the program from September. The urgency of last year's energy crisis resulted in enormous interest in energy-saving subsidies. The CZK 19 billion earmarked from the National Recovery Plan ...

