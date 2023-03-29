INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Largest Self-Storage Event Returns to Las Vegas for 32nd Annual Event, Offering Most Content to Date

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / The Inside Self Storage (ISS) World Expo, the leading networking event for self-storage owners, managers, developers, investors and suppliers, returns to Las Vegas, April 11-14, at a new venue, Caesars Forum Conference Center. ISS World Expo brings together exhibitors and attendees from around the world to discuss current trends and industry challenges with more than 200 exhibitors, providing professionals with the resources they need to build, manage and market storage businesses in a competitive environment.

The self-storage industry, a sub-sector of the commercial real estate market, has grown to more than 1.7 billion square feet of space in the United States in 2023 and continued growth is expected due to increased urbanization and industrial automation. With its expanded education program, exhibits, networking events and social activities, ISS World Expo is a key driver in the growing industry.

The ISS World Expo 2023 agenda includes newly launched networking events, concurrent seminars, intensive workshops, peer-to-peer learning opportunities and exhibits from the industry's leading product and service suppliers. Top exhibitors attending the 2023 edition of the expo include Argus Self Storage Advisors, Chateau Products, Janus International Group, Kiwi Construction, Life Storage, Priority Lighting, Sentinel Systems, Storable and Yardi.

Keynote address:

A keynote presentation, titled "Excelling in Self-Storage and in Life: Success Is a Journey, Not a Destination," will be held on Wednesday, April 8, at 8 a.m. Dominque Dawes, retired Olympic gold medalist and American gymnast, will present the program, offering insights and strategies for overcoming obstacles and persevering, both personally and professionally, based on her 18 years of experience in the gymnastics community.

Education highlights:

42 seminar sessions covering building, investing, operations, technology, staffing and more

Eight half-day workshops addressing a full spectrum of key industry topics

An all-new, full-day workshop focused on boat and RV storage

Investing & Development Q&A hosted by Bob Copper and Shawn Hill

Management & Marketing Q&A hosted by Anne Ballard and Stacie Maxwell

Technology & Security Q&A hosted by John Bilton and Lance Watkins

Open-forum chat focused on legal practices with industry attorney Jeff Greenberger

"ISS World Expo 2023 will offer more to attendees than ever before," says Dana Hicks, Group Director, ISS World Expo. "The self-storage industry faces unique challenges in technology as well as rapidly increasing demand. ISS World Expo is the place where experts, educators and colleagues can find the technical and strategic information and advice they need to move their businesses forward."

Networking highlights:

Party on the Plaza: Attendees are invited to attend the welcome party, April 12 at 7 p.m., on the outdoor Forum Plaza, which is anchored by the High Roller Observation Wheel.

Attendees are invited to attend the welcome party, April 12 at 7 p.m., on the outdoor Forum Plaza, which is anchored by the High Roller Observation Wheel. Speed Networking for Facility Operators: This one-on-one connection-generating event for facility managers and owners takes place noon to 1 p.m. on April 13.

This one-on-one connection-generating event for facility managers and owners takes place noon to 1 p.m. on April 13. Women In Storage Education: The all-female participants can connect and share experiences with other women from the industry during two hours of presentations and conversation followed by a cocktail hour.

The all-female participants can connect and share experiences with other women from the industry during two hours of presentations and conversation followed by a cocktail hour. International Program: This series of seven sessions offers insight to which global markets are the most attractive as well as how to enter them. Presentations are organized by region and topic and are open to all attendees.

Register online at www.issworldexpo.com to meet with exhibitors of interest and view the latest industry trends in self-storage.

Press members are approved to attend the event. Those with verified credentials will have access to the exhibit hall, education sessions and networking events.

About ISS World Expo

The ISS World Expo is recognized as the leading education and networking event for self-storage managers, owners, developers, investors and suppliers. It provides the resources professionals need to build, manage and market their business in a competitive environment. The event includes concurrent seminars, intensive workshops, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and exhibits from the industry's leading product and service suppliers. Follow ISS World Expo on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter for the most up-to-date information on the 2023 show.

