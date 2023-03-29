Market leaders join forces to help organizations enhance efficiency and maximize testing for modern and legacy applications

Planview, the leading platform for connected work from portfolio planning to delivery, today announced a new strategic collaboration with UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company. The integration is designed to fuse the UiPath Business Automation Platform with the Planview market-shaping Value Stream Management (VSM) solution Planview® Tasktop Hub. By combining UiPath Test Suite and VSM, teams can improve the automation of repetitive and time-consuming tasks, reduce manual errors, and accelerate the delivery of their products.

"Our collaboration with UiPath is a game-changer for technology leaders looking to solve efficiency and visibility challenges," said Louise K. Allen, Chief Product Officer, Planview. "Rapid and continuous automation testing is no longer a nice-to-have; it's critical to accelerating digital transformation and fostering the future of connected work. A recent Planview report found that bottlenecks frequently happen at the end of the release process, with 40% of end-to-end delivery time spent on software testing and release activities. This integration will offer visibility and control over the entire software development lifecycle, enabling teams to optimize workflows for better outcomes."

Planview Tasktop Hub enables UiPath to integrate with more than 40 of the most popular application lifecycle management (ALM) tools on the market, such as Azure DevOps, Jira, and ServiceNow. Teams can now apply production-grade test automation on modern and legacy applications. The combined solution also offers the ability to automate testing and other software delivery tasks, enabling teams to achieve faster and more reliable delivery while freeing up resources to focus on more strategic and high-value activities.

"Together with Planview, CIOs and IT leaders can achieve software testing outcomes faster at a lower cost with our intuitive and scalable testing solutions included in the market's only end-to-end automation platform," said Dr. Gerd Weishaar, Senior Vice President of Product Management at UiPath. "Organizations can leave disparate legacy testing tools behind and consolidate on the UiPath platform to modernize how teams manage and execute delivery of their product."

Planview Tasktop Hub enables CIOs and transformation leaders to track value flow to business outcomes by combining the power of best-of-breed toolchains into a seamless tech stack that optimizes productivity, eliminates bottlenecks, improves time-to-market and reduces lost revenue. The solution implements the Flow Framework®, created by the company's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Mik Kersten. Planview's VSM solution was recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave Value Stream Management Q4 report, receiving the highest possible scores in the criteria of third-party integration, VSM dashboard, end-user experience, analytic capabilities, KPI tracking, product vision, and innovation roadmap.

For more information on Planview's market-leading portfolio and work management solutions, visit: www.planview.com. To learn more about the UiPath Business Automation Platform visit: www.uipath.com.

About Planview

Planview has one mission: to build the future of connected work, from ideas to impact. Planview helps organizations accelerate the achievement of what matters most, supporting our customers from need to speed, from passion to progress, and from overhead to optimization. Our connected platform of solutions underpins the business and digital transformations of more than 4,500 customers globally, including 59 of the Fortune 100. Planview empowers enterprises to improve time-to-market and predictability, increase efficiency to unlock capacity, and ensure their most strategic initiatives deliver the desired business outcomes. Learn more about our portfolio at planview.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

