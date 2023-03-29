Leading enterprise integration and automation solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace;

Company also achieves Google Cloud Ready AlloyDB designation

SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced its availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, and that the company has successfully achieved a Google Cloud Ready AlloyDB designation.

"The current business environment demands rapid, data-driven decision making and operations," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO at SnapLogic. "The combination of Google Cloud and SnapLogic gives business and technology teams the power to thrive through focused, scalable innovation and fact-based decision making."

Google Cloud Marketplace

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Customers can easily start up a familiar software package with services like Google Cloud's Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

SnapLogic provides both line-of-business and IT teams with the ability to accelerate and automate the process of moving data in and out of Google Cloud, helping surface critical business insights that improve decision-making. With SnapLogic, users are also empowered to create custom integrations that enable automated business processes. Google Snap Packs make it easy to create and manage Google Cloud integration pipelines through low-code/no-code tools and artificial intelligence (AI) assisted recommendation logic.

"With SnapLogic and Google Cloud, we've been able to empower our customers with the real-time access to data that they need to inform critical business functions," added Ryan Gross, Partner Data Insights at Credera. "We can easily and quickly move data as needed from the applications and other sources it may reside into databases for accelerated analysis."

SnapLogic is available on Google Cloud Marketplace here.

Google Cloud Ready AlloyDB Designation

SnapLogic also announced that it has successfully achieved a Google Cloud Ready AlloyDB designation for AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, Google Cloud's newest fully managed PostgreSQL-compatible database service for most demanding enterprise database workloads.

"The Cloud Ready AlloyDB designation ensures that customers can quickly and effectively integrate SnapLogic's widely-adopted platform and data movement capabilities with the AlloyDB database service, helping them more easily bring data into AlloyDB for superior performance, scale, and availability," said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Ready AlloyDB is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud's technology partners that integrate with AlloyDB. These partners have closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for AlloyDB into their solutions and tune their existing functionality for optimal outcomes. This designation recognizes the partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and validated in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams.

By earning this designation, SnapLogic has proven its products meet a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with AlloyDB and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by mutual customers. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the SnapLogic products they use today work well with AlloyDB, or save time on evaluating them, if not already using. Being part of the program, SnapLogic gets more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and AlloyDB teams to develop joint roadmaps.

To learn more about SnapLogic's existing Google Cloud Ready BigQuery designation, read our recent press release or blog. To learn more about Google Cloud Ready AlloyDB and its benefits visit here. For more information about SnapLogic's overall partnership with Google Cloud, please click here.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

