Pairing Vaultree with Google Clouds AlloyDB for PostgreSQL brings Fully Homomorphic and Searchable Encryption (FHSE) technology to the cloud

Vaultree, the Data-In-Use Encryption leader, today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready AlloyDB designation for AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, Google Cloud's newest fully managed PostgreSQL-compatible database service for most demanding enterprise database workloads.

This market-expanding milestone follows Vaultree's successful $12.8 million series A funding round, selection as the only Irish recipient of the European Innovation Council (EIC) grant and the appointment of renowned tech industry veteran Rinki Sethi to its executive board of directors.

Google Cloud Ready AlloyDB is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud's technology partners that integrate with AlloyDB. These partners have closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for AlloyDB into their solutions and tune their existing functionality for optimal outcomes. This designation recognizes the partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and been validated in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams.

"Achieving the Google Cloud Ready AlloyDB designation demonstrates that Vaultree's data encryption in use capabilities have been validated by Google Cloud to integrate with AlloyDB to provide an excellent experience for customers," said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud.

By earning this designation, Vaultree has proven its product has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with AlloyDB and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by the companies' mutual customers. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the Vaultree products they use today work well with AlloyDB and save time evaluating them.

As part of the program, Vaultree enjoys more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and AlloyDB teams to develop joint roadmaps.

Google Cloud's ecosystem is designed to support industry-focused digital transformation. With this partnership, Vaultree enables customers to rely on end-to-end solutions through a reliable, fast and seamless integration of the most advanced encryption product on the market to rid themselves of the danger of plaintext data exposure.

"Breaches or leaks will continue to happen, no matter how many tools are in the first line of defense, but the second line of defense encryption has been neglected for decades because data still has to be decrypted in order to be worked with," said Tilo Weigandt, COO and co-founder of Vaultree. "Our goal is to end that with our product and help enterprises to not just be compliant but secure and leave the worries behind."

Vaultree with Google Cloud's AlloyDB for PostgreSQL fulfills this goal, allowing customers to choose what to encrypt, and manage their own keys with zero learning and changes to the existing query languages, data structure, architecture, network topology or policies/permissions all with minimal performance loss in the cloud.

"We are paving the way to a new era of cloud-based data protection by designing and offering the world's first always-encrypted, Data-In-Use solution with unparalleled performance and simplicity, powered by Vaultree with Google's AlloyDB for PostgreSQL," said Ryan Lasmaili, CEO and co-founder of Vaultree. "Partnering with Google Cloud brings us reliability, flexibility and freedom to innovate and engage with a key player in an ever-changing industry to create the best data privacy solutions for enterprises of any kind, driving security and profitability, and accelerating digital transformation."

About Vaultree

Vaultree has developed the world's first Fully Functional Data-in-Use Encryption solution that solves the industry's fundamental security issue: persistent data encryption, even in the event of a leak. Vaultree enables enterprises, including those in the financial services and healthcare/pharmaceutical sectors, to mitigate the greatfinancial, cyber, legal, reputational and business risk of a data breach in plain text. With Vaultree, organizations process, search and compute ubiquitous data at scale, without ever having to surrender encryption keys or decrypt server-side. If a leak occurs, Vaultree's Data-In-Use encryption persists, rendering the data unusable to bad actors. Integrating Vaultree into existing database technologies is seamless, requiring no technology or platform changes. Vaultree is a privately held company based in Ireland and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.vaultree.com.

