Combination of RevGPT and RevDB the most comprehensive revenue database with $1 trillion under management gives companies unprecedented capabilities to accelerate time to revenue

Clari today announced RevGPT, a new generative AI solution built into the Clari Revenue Platform that leverages ChatGPT to give companies the ability to get answers to their most critical revenue questions and take action with unprecedented speed and precision. RevGPT is live today with its first capability, Smart Summaries, which provides instant recaps of revenue-critical calls and automatically helps revenue teams execute follow-up actions. Companies can sign up for a free Wingman trial and join the Smart Summaries waitlist here.

RevGPT generates answers by querying the vast trove of sales conversations captured via Clari's Wingman solution, and RevDB, the industry's most comprehensive revenue database with more than $1 trillion under management. Revenue teams will be able to ask granular questions about specific meetings and deals-in-process as well as bigger picture questions about risk, sales goals, and forecasts. RevGPT will then recommend and automatically assist with follow-up actions, from drafting emails to scheduling meetings, updating CRM systems, revising forecasts, and more.

Users can feel confident acting on the system's guidance, which will continuously improve as RevGPT learns from RevDB, the most robust source of high-quality revenue data in the industry. Over time, revenue-impacting employees will enjoy a "flywheel effect" of better answers, better actions, better outcomes, and faster time to revenue. Future RevGPT capabilities will include recommended prompts for every revenue-critical team sales, revenue operations, customer success, marketing, finance, and leadership enabling even greater productivity gains and revenue outcomes.

"Are you going to meet, beat, or miss on revenue? That's the single most important question in business and today's introduction of RevGPT represents a quantum leap forward in helping companies get revenue answers," said Clari CEO Andy Byrne. "By training generative AI to harness the industry-leading store of conversational intelligence and historical revenue data contained in RevDB, we're giving revenue teams the ability to identify sources of revenue leak and take corrective action at scale and with extraordinary speed. RevGPT will quickly become the indispensable guidance system that empowers every revenue-impacting employee to achieve more."

Addressing revenue leak which refers to sales earned but not realized is a critical priority for global enterprises. The Boston Consulting Group estimates revenue leak comprises over $2 trillion a year in missed revenue capture, sales waste, and lost enterprise value. What's more, Clari researchers identified over $26 billion in revenue leak occurring per year across some 550 customers prior to using a revenue platform.

One of the biggest obstacles revenue teams face when battling revenue leak is the time-consuming necessity of combing through mountains of data buried in legacy systems CRM software, spreadsheets, BI tools to find, analyze, and take action on the information that can help them in revenue-critical moments. RevGPT, together with RevDB's unequaled revenue data set, will accelerate time to answers and actions, enabling revenue teams to run revenue with precision.

About Clari

Clari is the leader in Revenue Collaboration Governance, providing the only enterprise platform to run the most important business process: Revenue. More than 1,000 organizations rely on Clari's Revenue Platform to connect all revenue-critical employees, processes, and systems to drive a breakthrough in revenue precision. Visit clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005420/en/

Contacts:

Scott Behles

Clari

sbehles@clari.com

Scott Johnston

Big Valley Marketing for Clari EMEA

scott@johnstoncomms.nl