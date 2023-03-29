GlobalSign's Certificate Management Engine, Atlas, Integrates with ServiceNow

7,000+ ServiceNow users can leverage GlobalSign's fully customizable PKIaaS Connector to simplify digital certificate requests

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en),a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced that its certificate management engine, Atlas, has been integrated with ServiceNow®, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone. GlobalSign's PKIaaS Connector for ServiceNow simplifies certificate management by integrating with ServiceNow workflows via pre-configured action items. Through its connection to Atlas, it enables enterprises to easily manage their digital certificate requests, all within their existing ServiceNow instance.

GlobalSign's PKIaaS Connector is fully customizable, offering IT teams the flexibility of fitting around existing organizational workflows and approval processes. It enables users to request their own certificates by filling out defined fields in their ServiceNow instance. Once approved the certificate is immediately issued for the user to install. Enterprises can obtain internal and publicly trusted certificates; and users are able to manage their existing certificates, as well as issue new certificates.

"Managing PKI can be very challenging, especially at the enterprise level. Our PKIaaS Connector for ServiceNow changes this altogether, enabling organizations to easily make digital certificate requests within the ServiceNow environment," said Mike Boyle, Alliance Manager, GlobalSign. "The fact that the PKIaaS Connector is highly customizable is what sets the GlobalSign offering apart. This capability very efficiently enables organizations to manage their certificate requirements that align with their existing business workflows."

Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to Apps available in the ServiceNow Store and signifies

that GlobalSign's PKIaaS Connector has successfully completed a series of tests surrounding Now Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also reflects that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of GlobalSign's offering.

"We are thrilled about the new GlobalSign PKlaaS Connector for ServiceNow," said Sree Subramaniam, director of product management, ITOM at ServiceNow. "The ability to automate a certification request and then renew and revoke operations leveraging ServiceNow is a critical ROI enabler for PKI teams. We look forward to working with GlobalSign on delivering proactive lifecycle management for digital identities and preventing unplanned outages due to certificate expiry."

GlobalSign's PKIaaS Connector requires a GlobalSign Atlas account. Atlas is a high-availability, high-throughput certificate engine which automates and simplifies how organizations use digital certificates. It empowers IT teams to manage and authenticate a broad array of identities including servers, users, machines, IoT and mobile devices. Our PKIaaS Connector allows IT teams to configure user certificate requests to align with existing workflows. To learn more about GlobalSign's PKIaaS Connector, visit PKIaaS Connector for ServiceNow - GlobalSign

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K. and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Relations Contact

Amy Krigman

Director of Public Relations - West Region

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email:amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE: GlobalSign

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746276/GlobalSigns-Certificate-Management-Engine-Atlas-Integrates-with-ServiceNow