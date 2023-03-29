The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: New Speakers Announced for the 2023 Global Inclusive Growth Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth



Step into a world of innovation at the 2023 Global Inclusive Growth Summit, presented by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and The Aspen Institute on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Featured speakers include:

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President, Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad

Sonal Shah, Chief Executive Officer, The Texas Tribune

Michael Froman, Vice Chairman and President, Strategic Growth, Mastercard

Dominic Barton, Chair, LeapFrog Investments

Gabrielle Sulzberger, Senior Advisor, Centerbridge Partners

Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO, Chobani

Rachel Kyte, Dean, The Fletcher School at Tufts University

The Honorable Edmund Bartlett, CD, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica

Dan Porterfield, President and CEO, Aspen Institute

This year's event will feature a dynamic and diverse group of global leaders, innovators, and game-changers. With the world facing increasingly complex threats to the environment, economy, and governance, we'll delve into solution-oriented dialogue and ignite action that will redefine the future of inclusive and sustainable growth.

Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages the company's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth.

The Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a community-serving organization with global reach whose vision is the creation of a free, just, and equitable society. For 70 years, the Institute has driven change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the world's greatest challenges. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., the Institute has offices in Aspen, Colorado and New York City, as well as an international network of partners. Learn more at www.aspeninstitute.org.

Devex

Devex is the world's leading independent news organization covering global development. Devex journalists deliver insider reporting from front lines of the fight to achieve the SDGs-driving the most important debates, providing the most critical analysis, and backing it all up with the events, career information, and funding opportunities professionals require. To keep up to date with the must-read global development coverage, join their global community.

