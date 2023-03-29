The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) told Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue participants this week that $5.4 trillion of annual investment is needed to support the global shift to renewables. Kenyan President William Ruto, meanwhile, called for a fair energy partnership between Europe and Africa.From pv magazine Germany Investment barriers are becoming the biggest hurdle to meeting the world's 1.5 C climate target. To achieve this, global investments in the energy transition must quadruple to more than €5 trillion ($5.42 trillion). This is one of IRENA's main conclusions in the ...

