Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JNEX ISIN: US46520M2044 Ticker-Symbol: IDE 
Frankfurt
29.03.23
09:15 Uhr
19,500 Euro
+0,200
+1,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.03.2023 | 16:02
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Executive Named Inspiring CEO by C Level Focus Magazine

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), ("Issuer Direct" or the "Company"), a leading communications company, is excited to announce its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Balbirnie is featured in C Level Focus Magazine's list of Top 10 Inspiring CEOs of 2023.

Issuer Direct Corporation, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Press release picture

Issuer Direct Corporation, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Press release picture

In this special edition, Balbirnie discussed his early vision for Issuer Direct when building the company from the ground up, sharing his leadership style and philosophies, his commitment to customers, and the innovation that had to fuel the Company's position as a leader in the industry.

C Level Focus is a technology magazine that features and highlights enterprise solutions that can play a key role in redefining the business goals of organizations.

"I'm honored to be included in this list, among other inspiring and influential CEOs from around the country," said Balbirnie. "While entrepreneurship might feel like a solo act, my success as a founder and CEO is a testament to the team of intelligent and motivated individuals I've surrounded myself with while building Issuer Direct."

Issuer Direct, a communications and compliance company, offers a host of comprehensive solutions to ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

These offerings include:

  • Industry-leading newswire
  • Investor Relations websites
  • Webcast and Teleconference solutions
  • Event management software
  • Compliance (Annual meeting/proxy and stock transfer agency)

To read the full article, click here.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie
+1 919-481-4000 brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com
James Carbonara
1+ (646)-755-7412 james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746438/Issuer-Direct-Executive-Named-Inspiring-CEO-by-C-Level-Focus-Magazine

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.