iDM has developed a modular air-source heat pump that uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant. It can produce between 2 kW and 24 kW of heat and domestic hot water up to a temperature of 70 C. A larger version can produce between 10 kW and 50 kW of heat.Heating specialist iDM has unveiled a new air-source heat pump that uses R290 as the refrigerant. It will be available from April 2023. The Austria-based heat pump manufacturer said the new heat pump is designed for retrofit installations and new buildings, including residential homes and hotels. "Like almost all of our heat pumps, the iDM AERO ...

