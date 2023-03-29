Essity's 2023 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity today held the Annual General Meeting at Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre, Sweden.

The Meeting approved the Parent Company income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2022.

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal and decided on a dividend of SEK 7.25 per share for the 2022 fiscal year. Record date for the dividend is set to Friday, March 31, 2023. The dividend is scheduled to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The Meeting resolved that the remuneration to each director elected by the Annual General Meeting and who is not employed by the company shall amount to SEK 875,000 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is to receive SEK 2,625,000. Members of the Remuneration Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 130,000, while the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 155,000. Members of the Audit Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 300,000, while the Chairman of the Audit Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 425,000. Members of the Portfolio Development Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 300,000, while the Chairman of the Portfolio Development Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 425,000. Remuneration to the auditor is to be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal on a cash-based incentive program. The meeting also approved the Board of Director's remuneration report. The Board of Directors and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the 2022 fiscal year.

Board members Ewa Björling, Pär Boman, Annemarie Gardshol, Magnus Groth, Torbjörn Lööf, Bert Nordberg and Barbara Milian Thoralfsson were re-elected. Maria Carell and Jan Gurander were elected as a new directors. Pär Boman was re-elected Chairman of the Board. Ernst & Young AB was appointed the company's auditor for a mandate period until the end of the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on buy-back of Essity B shares and to transfer shares bought back by the company in connection with acquisitions. These authorizations are valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.essity.com, within two weeks.

