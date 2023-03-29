Albertsons Companies: United Supermarkets Donates 1,000 Pairs of Socks to the Salvation Army in Midland & Odessa Through Pears for Pairs Initiative

MIDLAND, TX and ODESSA, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Albertsons Companies:

United Supermarkets donated 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Midland and the Salvation Army of Odessa, 500 pairs each, following its 'Pears for Pairs' initiative. This is the fourth year The United Family has helped make this donation in the Permian Basin.

The donation stems from a program called "Pears for Pairs." Over the course of the fall months of 2022, a portion of the proceeds from the purchase of Rainier Fruit pears and apples went to purchasing brand-new socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

"For some, a new pair of socks can make a world of difference," said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family. "That's why we are so grateful to once again partner with Rainer Fruits to do this program. We are also thankful to our guests for participating and helping us raise the funds for the socks."

Thanks to guests of The United Family and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations across the state of Texas. Throughout the four years of this program, United has donated more than 20,000 pairs of socks across Texas.

The following organizations will receive socks:

Salvation Army of Amarillo

Salvation Army of Midland/Salvation Army of Odessa

Salvation Army of Lubbock

Salvation Army of Abilene

Faith Mission of Wichita Falls.

