Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
29.03.23
18:10 Uhr
119,44 Euro
+0,20
+0,17 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,46119,5218:13
119,44119,5618:14
ACCESSWIRE
29.03.2023 | 16:26
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM Volunteer Spotlight: Cultivating an Enriching and Inclusive Community Through Mentorship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / IBM

Giving a small part of your time can make a difference in someone else's life. IBM India's Lakshmi Dhanabalan has been doing just that, sharing her knowledge through mentorship.

She began volunteering within her community in a school for learners who are hearing impaired. Lakshmi offered mentorship with reading sessions, wrote exams, and led financial support groups for students.

As part of an IBM volunteer initiative, she mentored young learners and helped them cultivate skills for their career progression and explore new topics. "Mentoring is vital for cultivating an enriching and inclusive community," she says.

The company's culture of giving continues to attract and inspire employees dedicated to improving the lives of others.

As IBM reinvents itself in the era of AI and cloud, we continue to broaden the ways we use technology to drive social impact. For volunteering, that means cross-enterprise coordination of campaigns, individual service, and opportunities for donating money.

Learn more about the impact of IBM volunteers here .

IBM, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com .

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746448/IBM-Volunteer-Spotlight-Cultivating-an-Enriching-and-Inclusive-Community-Through-Mentorship

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.