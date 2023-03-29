How HSBC Structured the Acquisition of SVB UK in days

Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show is announcing that HSBC UK Chief Executive Officer Ian Stuart is confirmed to speak at Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam on June 6th at 1:15 pm on the Money20/20 Encore stage.

The audience will hear the full story on the ground-breaking deal that placed HSBC at the heart of UK's innovation economy. Ian will share the insights around how the HSBC UK team worked to structure the deal over one weekend and outline HSBC's future plans to support the growth ambitions of founders, investors and sponsors in the tech and life sciences sector.

"I'm looking forward to telling the inside story of how HSBC moved fast to acquire SVB UK; supporting customers and securing deposits and loans without government financial support. Money20/20 provides a great stage to share some of our thinking behind the deal, and expand on why it's so important for HSBC to continue to support the start up and the fintech economy in the UK and Europe" said Ian Stuart, Chief Executive Officer at HSBC UK.

"Ian Stuart's and HSBC's whirlwind weekend purchase of Silicon Valley Bank will become one for the history books. We are thrilled to have Ian on stage at Money20/20 sharing his story with the audience and the world on how HSBC saved the UK arm of the bank and as a result, many startup and fintech jobs in the UK and beyond. These are exactly the type of conversations we want on our stages, setting the pace for where the industry is at and where it is going from here," said Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy Growth Officer at Money20/20.

