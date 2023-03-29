A local environmental organization has published pictures of the stranded array which appeared last week on two beaches. Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department is currently investigating where the installation came from.Several portions of a floating PV installation mysteriously landed on two beaches near Hong Kong last week, according to the local environmental organization Ocean Scavengers Kitti, which published pictures of the wrecked installation on its Facebook account. The pictures show an array with at least 100 solar panels that are apparently still linked together ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...