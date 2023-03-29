Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
ACCESSWIRE
29.03.2023 | 16:38
Qualcomm: Digital Transformation Must Ensure Everyone Benefits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Qualcomm

Originally published by Business Chief

Digital transformation was the talk of the town in Davos, in January.

That talk was not just focused on how enterprise transformation is both real and necessary, and that organisations must move at speed and scale, but also that digital transformation must ensure everyone benefits - from people to the planet.

It's a belief held by many, among them Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer for 5G leader Qualcomm , and Petra Jenner , SVP and GM EMEA for data platform Splunk - both of whom attended last month's forum in Davos.

For Angela - who oversees ESG at Qualcomm and is a dynamic player at the crossroads of tech, policy, and sustainability - the forum delivered not just the biggest turnout of sustainability officers to date, but critical discussions around digital transformation and sustainability, including a panel on prioritising humanity in a digital world with Axios.

Continue reading here

Qualcomm, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Press release picture

Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer, Qualcomm.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com .

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746450/Digital-Transformation-Must-Ensure-Everyone-Benefits

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
