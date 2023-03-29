Qualcomm: Digital Transformation Must Ensure Everyone Benefits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Qualcomm

Digital transformation was the talk of the town in Davos, in January.

That talk was not just focused on how enterprise transformation is both real and necessary, and that organisations must move at speed and scale, but also that digital transformation must ensure everyone benefits - from people to the planet.

It's a belief held by many, among them Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer for 5G leader Qualcomm , and Petra Jenner , SVP and GM EMEA for data platform Splunk - both of whom attended last month's forum in Davos.

For Angela - who oversees ESG at Qualcomm and is a dynamic player at the crossroads of tech, policy, and sustainability - the forum delivered not just the biggest turnout of sustainability officers to date, but critical discussions around digital transformation and sustainability, including a panel on prioritising humanity in a digital world with Axios.

