International Paper Company: The Journeys of Black Professionals in Green Careers Featuring Alex Singleton

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / International Paper's Alex Singleton, Fiber Supply Manager at our Rome, Ga. Containerboard Mill, is featured alongside 21 other Black professionals from the forest and conservation sector, in Project Learning Tree's new guide Black Faces in Green Spaces: The Journeys of Black Professionals in Green Careers.

In August of 2021, minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) made a commitment to ensure that Black Americans have greater opportunities for rewarding careers in the forest and conservation sector.

By releasing Black Faces in Green Spaces: The Journeys of Black Professionals in Green Careers, Project Learning Tree is hoping to promote diversity and the many career opportunities in the forest and conservation sector to young Black Americans.

In the book, Singleton shares how his love for the outdoors began at a young age, his family's involvement in the forest products industry, and his own advice for future generations.

A digital copy of the guide is available for free here, and you can find Alex Singleton's feature on page 24.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746455/The-Journeys-of-Black-Professionals-in-Green-Careers-Featuring-Alex-Singleton