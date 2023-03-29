London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - WasteTrade is introducing ThinkCarbon, an AI-powered carbon calculator, into the global waste industry to step up the fight against waste pollution and climate change. ThinkCarbon's latest innovation in artificial intelligence technology is empowering waste producers and recyclers to make the most environment-conscious decisions possible by increasing recycling rates while minimising carbon footprint.







Modernising the Recycling Industry

WasteTrade is a new online marketplace that connects the buyers and sellers of waste commodities around the world to facilitate the recycling of these materials in a secure and traceable system. This is a big departure from the existing model that is inundated with challenges and inefficiencies, such as a lack of standardisation and limited infrastructure.

The partnership between WasteTrade and ThinkCarbon, a next generation AI-powered carbon calculator, is perhaps the most ground-breaking feature of the WasteTrade marketplace. Utilising the latest technology in artificial intelligence, producers and recyclers of waste materials on WasteTrade will for the first time be given a comprehensive breakdown of the carbon footprint of their waste management practices.

George Kiernan, a spokesperson for WasteTrade, said, "The team here at WasteTrade has many decades of combined experienced in all areas of the waste and recycling sectors. We have put this knowledge to good use in creating what is without a doubt the most all-encompassing and cutting-edge online waste marketplace. WasteTrade brings solutions to all of the major hindrances that have prevented businesses from recycling their waste for decades."

Environmental Benefits

The new system being offered by WasteTrade is striving to make recycling a readily available and economically viable practice for all producers of recyclable waste materials. There are currently many waste streams that could be recycled but are instead landfilled or incinerated; the WasteTrade marketplace is working to establish a global recycling framework that sees all of these materials instead being recycled.

By facilitating the increase in rates of recycling and informing waste producers and processors of their carbon footprints through ThinkCarbon, WasteTrade strives to contribute the global reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and waste pollution while also contributing to the improvement of global air quality. WasteTrade's activity also aims to protect the natural environment from toxic waste leakage, as well as mitigate the risk of wildlife ingesting waste materials. These benefits illustrate WasteTrade's commitment to environmental preservation and a sustainable future.

Benefits to Waste Producers and Recyclers

WasteTrade works to benefit both waste producers and recyclers by providing a controlled and streamlined process for trading recyclable waste commodities. The support and visibility over the recycling process that WasteTrade provides to their users will help them to navigate the obstacles that have historically dissuaded them from utilising recycling as a means of waste management.

Final Thoughts

WasteTrade remains steadfast in its determination to fight the global waste and climate crises through creative innovation and environment-centric business practices. With its new marketplace, cutting-edge technology, and dedication to sustainability, WasteTrade is seeking to create a future where waste is seen as a valuable resource to be utilised. The commitment to protecting the environment and bolstering the recycling industry places WasteTrade as a key player in the fight against climate change and in the transition to a fully circular global economy with net zero waste.

