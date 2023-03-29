Regulatory News:

Change of leadership at one of Europe's largest mobility service providers: Alain Favey will become the new Chairman of the Management Board and Group Chief Executive Officer of Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) with effect from 1 June 2023. Favey is currently Member of the Board for Sales and Marketing at Bentley Motors Ltd. The Frenchman succeeds Peter Gowers, who is handing over as planned after supporting the acquisition of the company by Green Mobility Holding (consortium comprising Volkswagen AG, Attestor and Pon Holdings), developing its initial plans and leading the company to a record year of financial results.

"We are delighted to welcome Alain Favey in his new role. Favey has a deep understanding of the international automotive industry and brings to Europcar Mobility Group many years of experience as a top manager, as a CEO, and in sales and marketing. With him at the helm, we will continue to consistently drive Europcar Mobility Group's growth trajectory and accelerate its transformation into a leading mobility platform worldwide" said Holger Peters, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Europcar Mobility Group.

Favey can draw on more than 30 years of experience in the international automotive industry. He began his career in 1989 at Citroën. There he was responsible for various European markets, including as Managing Director. He joined the Volkswagen Group in 2009 as Head of Sales Europe for Volkswagen Passenger Cars before becoming CEO of Porsche Holding Salzburg, Europe's largest automotive distribution company, in 2012. In 2017 Favey became Board Member for Sales and Marketing at ŠKODA AUTO before he moved into the same role at Bentley Motors in 2021.

Holger Peters further added: "We would like to sincerely thank Peter Gowers for his very successful work at Europcar Mobility Group. After supporting the new shareholders prior to the acquisition, as Chief Executive, Peter led the initial development of the company's new plans and has seen the business deliver a record set of financial results. He leaves Europcar Mobility Group in a strong position for the next stage of its journey

Peter Gowers and Alain Favey will now have a structured handover and Peter is expected to hand over his responsibilities by the end of May 2023. Peter Gowers is an internationally experienced executive from the travel and technology industry, where he has spent more than 25 years driving brands, customer experience, technology and transformation in Europe, Asia and the Americas, in both listed and private companies. Prior to joining the group he served as Chief Executive for Asia-Pacific with the international hotelier IHG, as Chief Executive of the Anglo-French services and real estate company Safestore Holdings plc and as Chief Executive of the European budget hotel operator Travelodge.

