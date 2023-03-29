Smart City Platforms Market worth $292.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart City Platforms Market is estimated at USD 191.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 292.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2028, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growing mobile subscriber base, broadband penetration, and the adoption of advanced technologies across businesses drive the Smart City Platforms Market.





Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart City Platforms Market"



255 - Tables

48 - Figures

289 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=236996337

By offering, platforms are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.

Smart city platforms enable the integration of various software, devices, sensors, machines, routers, controllers, gateways, and edge-computing systems to streamline business processes and increase operational efficiency. Smart city platforms enable connectivity between objects or platforms and consist of a variety of important building blocks, such as connectivity and normalization, device management, database, processing and action management, analytics, visualization, and external interfaces. Rising urbanization resulting in increasing demand for space optimization and asset management is encouraging vendors to enhance the capabilities of their platforms.

Managed services are expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Managed service providers (MSPs) assist clients in efficiently managing key operations of smart city infrastructure. MSPs handle end-to-end deployment and after-sales services for the deployed smart city platforms. Smart city platforms and systems need to be upgraded regularly to detect physical attacks on smart city infrastructure and counter newly introduced cyber threats, attacks, ransomware, and sophisticated cybercriminals. As a result, companies are rapidly handing over their smart city infrastructure and asset security to specialized service providers, such as Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), who help secure data generated from the infrastructure and ensure data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have highest CAGR for the forecasted period. Asia Pacific is an emerging Smart City Platforms Market. China, Japan, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific also houses other major economies, such as Singapore, South Korea, and India. Japan has already declared completion of most of its smart city projects, while the other countries in the region are still in the initial development phase. China is the biggest marketplace in the Asia Pacific region in terms of developing IoT technology for smart cities. In Asia Pacific, around 311 cities were selected for transformation into smart cities in 2013; significant progress has been observed in nearly 80 cities.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=236996337

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Smart City Platforms Market include Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Bosch.IO GmbH (Germany), Quantela, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Fybr (US), Google LLC (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM (US), Intel Corporation (US), KaaIoT Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), SICE (Spain), Siemens AG (Germany), Sierra Wireless Inc. (Canada), SIRADEL SAS (France), Smarter City Solutions (Australia), Thethings.Io (Spain), Ubicquia, Inc (US), Verdigris Technologies, Inc (US), Softdel (US), Igor, Inc (US), Telensa Inc (UK), Enevo Inc. (US), Confidex Ltd (Finland), 75F (US), Ketos (US), and Cleverciti Systems GmbH (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization & IoT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Voice Biometrics Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Cloud Advertising Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Customer Engagement Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Content Services Platforms Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Data Catalog Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-city-platforms-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-city-platforms.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-city-platforms-market-worth-292-1-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301784444.html