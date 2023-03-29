Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Treasury Software Market Projected to Reach CAGR of +11% Forecast by 2029 says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Treasury Software Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11% over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.





Treasury software comprises of a range of tools and features that enable organizations to automate and streamline their financial activities. It predominantly manages some of the crucial finance-based tasks, i.e., cash flow management and forecasting, payment management & account reconciliation, debt and investment management, financing and risk management, along with reporting for documentation. By adopting this software, enterprises can reduce the efforts and time required to manually manage their financial operations.

Global Treasury Software Market Outlook (2022-2029)

Increasing trends of industrial automation, influx of emerging technologies into this sector, and widespread digitalization are the primary factors bolstering the growth of this business sphere.

Furthermore, the rising focus of enterprises to improve customer experience and the growing adoption of smart electronic payment management tools are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Moreover, the increasing popularity of cloud-based treasury management solutions along with the surging R&D activities in the field are adding momentum to the progression of this industry vertical.

Also, surging integration of advanced analytics solutions in the banking vertical is aiding the expansion of this market.

On the contrary, the rising threat of cyberattacks, high costs of these software, and absence of proper regulatory framework in this sector are obstructing the development of this business sphere.

Competitive Hierarchy

Calypso, CRISK Software ApS, Escali Financial Systems AS, Exidio ltd. (Trezone), HCL Technologies Limited, Infor, ION (Reval), Kyriba, Mitigram, MORS Software, SAP SE, SimCorp A/S, Treasury Systems, and ZenTreasury Ltd. are the prominent players defining the competitive terrain of the Global Treasury Software Market.

Segmental Outlook

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Chemicals, Metals, & Energy

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading region in the Global Treasury Software Market?

North America is presently leading the industry in terms of revenue share. This is attributable to the presence of noteworthy players along with the rising adoption of treasury software across various organizations.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the fastest growing deployment mode segment in this industry?

The cloud-based segment has emerged as one of the fastest growing deployment mode segment in this industry sphere owing to the cost-effectiveness, scalability, and flexibility associated with cloud-based treasury management systems.

Which is the top performing organization size segment in this market?

The small & medium-sized enterprises segment is likely to amass notable gains over the assessment timeframe. SMEs are now recognizing the benefits of implementing these tools to improve their financial operations and decision-making capabilities.

Which vertical segment is expected to witness high profits over 2022-2029?

The BFSI segment is slated to register substantial gains over the projected timeline. Banks and other financial institutions operate in a highly regulated environment which requires them to efficiently manage their financial assets. Apart from that, the BFSI industry handles large volumes of transactions on a daily basis, and treasury software solutions help to automate and streamline these processes, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This market sphere has been garnering significant traction over the stipulated timeline due to the positive impact of numerous growth propellants.

There has been a rising integration of Artificial Intelligence technology in the treasure management sector. This technology has been showing promising results in the cash management and forecasting arena of end user organizations. In fact, it has solved numerous problems prevailing in this sector with minimal human intervention. Various treasury software is being powered by AI to enhance their overall efficiency. This in turn is stimulating the overall dynamics of this business vertical.

The surging adoption of cloud-based solutions in this vertical is further augmenting the overall industry outlook. These solutions offer a wide array of benefits including flexibility, scalability, and reduced operational costs. They further allow organizations to access their treasury software from anywhere, improving accessibility and collaboration. Apart from that, they also provide improvised security features and faster implementation times, enabling companies to start using the software more quickly. With the increasing demand for remote work and digital solutions, cloud-based treasury software is becoming an increasingly attractive option for companies. These factors are positively swaying the outlook of this marketplace.

There has been a growing need for financial risk management across enterprises. This is credited to the increasing volatility of financial markets and the imposition of stringent regulatory scrutiny. Companies are adopting various strategies to manage their financial risks more effectively. Treasury software provides advanced risk management capabilities, including real-time risk monitoring, stress testing, and scenario analysis. It can also provide a centralized view of all financial risks, enabling companies to make informed decisions and reduce their exposure to financial risks. These factors together are augmenting the dynamics of this market.

On Special Requirement Treasury Software Market for Cancer Treatment Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In 2020, GTreasury, a provider of cloud-based treasury and risk management solutions, acquired Visual Risk, a leading provider of risk management and treasury solutions. The acquisition expanded GTreasury's capabilities in risk management and enhanced its position in the Asia-Pacific region.

