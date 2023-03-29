Berkshire Grey, Inc.: Berkshire Grey Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Revenue of $66 Million for Full Year 2022 Meets Full Year Outlook



Company Achieves Positive Gross Margins in Q4

BEDFORD, Mass., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY) (the "Company"), a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The Company:

Executed 71 installations of Berkshire Grey's advanced robotics solutions during 2022.

Entered 2023 with backlog of approximately $100 million.

Increased total orders since inception to $265 million.

Achieved positive gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"We had another strong quarter in terms of execution, and we continue to make significant progress improving our financial performance," said Tom Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our customers are impressed with the ability of our AI-enabled robotics solutions to increase efficiency and drive out costs across their logistics operations."

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total orders received in 2022 of over $65.0 million.

Revenue of $65.9 million, an increase of 29% compared to 2021. Revenue includes $3.6 million for the provision for common stock warrants, which is recorded as a reduction in revenue.

Net loss of $102.8 million, or ($0.44) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of ($105.4) million.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today's connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful in evaluating the performance of our business. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss less other income or expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expense, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, FedEx warrant provision, and stock-based compensation expense. This non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool. We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies. We recommend that investors review the reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this communication, including statements regarding Berkshire Grey's beliefs regarding future operating performance and demand for Berkshire Grey's solutions in general, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this communication are only predictions. Berkshire Grey has based these forward-looking statements on current information and management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation (a) risks and uncertainties related to Berkshire Grey's proposed merger with a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. (the "Proposed Merger") such as (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (ii) the failure to obtain stockholder approval of the Proposed Merger; (iii) the failure to obtain certain required regulatory approvals to the completion of the Proposed Merger or the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the completion of the Proposed Merger; (iv) the effect of the announcement of the Proposed Merger on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its key business partners and customers, and others with whom it does business, or on its operating results and businesses generally; (v) the response of the Company's competitors to the Proposed Merger; (vi) risks associated with the disruption of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to the Proposed Merger; (vii) the ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of the Proposed Merger; (viii) significant costs associated with the Proposed Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the Proposed Merger; (ix) potential litigation relating to the Proposed Merger; (x) restrictions during the pendency of the Proposed Merger that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities; (xi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others following announcement of the merger agreement; and (xii) the completion of the convertible note financing that was agreed to with the merger agreement; (b) current and future conditions in the global economy, including as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and rising interest rates; (c) the loss of any customers, or the termination of existing contracts by any customers; (d) the inability to penetrate new markets and generate revenues from the pipeline; (e) demand for Berkshire Grey products and services from FedEx and other customers that does not grow as expected; (f) dependence on a limited number of third-party contract manufacturers; (g) the failure to manage any growth in the company or its business; (h) increased competition; (i) the difficulty of predicting order flow and revenue generated from Berkshire Grey's small number of customers with generally large order sizes and many variables that can impact project schedules and the completion of sales; (j) risks associated with Berkshire Grey's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates to meet constantly evolving customer demands; (k) Berkshire Grey's ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional funding; (l) other risks associated with companies, such as Berkshire Grey, that are engaged in the intelligent automation industry; and (m) other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and such other reports as Berkshire Grey has filed or may file with the SEC from time to time. Although such forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that Berkshire Grey believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved, and Berkshire Grey's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Berkshire Grey does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

BERKSHIRE GREY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data)

Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 65,850 $ 50,852 Cost of revenue 71,118 59,099 Gross loss (5,268 ) (8,247 ) Operating expenses: General and administrative expense 22,491 40,313 Sales and marketing expense 13,503 51,960 Research and development expense 72,580 63,819 Total operating expenses 108,574 156,092 Loss from operations (113,842 ) (164,339 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 163 32 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 12,391 11,061 Other (expense) (1,398 ) (76 ) Net loss before income taxes (102,686 ) (153,322 ) Income tax 108 58 Net loss $ (102,794 ) $ (153,380 ) Other comprehensive (loss): Net foreign currency translation adjustments (23 ) (17 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (102,817 ) $ (153,397 ) Net loss per common share (Class A and C) - basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (1.33 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 234,675,258 115,301,526

BERKSHIRE GREY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data)

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,322 $ 171,089 Accounts receivable 5,006 13,291 Inventories - net 8,090 2,641 Deferred fulfillment costs 3,971 7,689 Prepaid expenses 4,293 5,138 Contract assets 7,333 4,257 Other current assets 1,254 821 Total current assets 94,269 204,926 Property and equipment - net 10,810 10,874 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,485 - Restricted cash 1,254 862 Other non-current assets 23 22 Total assets $ 113,841 $ 216,684 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,290 $ 6,766 Accrued expenses 10,698 15,659 Contract liabilities 15,923 19,216 Other current liabilities 1,039 146 Total current liabilities 32,950 41,787 Share-based compensation liability 1,089 15,435 Warrant liability 885 13,277 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 8,590 - Other non-current liabilities - 1,954 Total liabilities 43,514 72,453 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - Class A shares, $0.0001 par value; 385,000,000 shares authorized, 234,844,952 and 225,428,187 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; Class C shares, par value $0.0001, 5,750,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 30, 2021 25 24 Additional paid-in capital 478,219 449,307 Accumulated deficit (407,878 ) (305,084 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (39 ) (16 ) Total stockholders' equity 70,327 144,231 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 113,841 $ 216,684

BERKSHIRE GREY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data)

Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (102,794 ) $ (153,380 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 3,385 2,745 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 29 18 Gain on change in fair value of warrants (12,391 ) (11,061 ) Gain on foreign currency transactions 79 73 Stock-based compensation 1,434 49,843 FedEx warrant provision 3,574 - Other expense related to equity purchase agreement 1,262 - Change in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 8,285 3,461 Inventories (5,449 ) (1,883 ) Deferred fulfillment costs 3,718 (4,228 ) Contract assets (3,076 ) (4,257 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,082 (4,944 ) Accounts payable (1,560 ) 4,952 Accrued expenses (5,208 ) 7,856 Contract liabilities (3,293 ) (3,115 ) Other liabilities (3 ) (138 ) Net cash used in operating activities (110,926 ) (114,058 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (3,132 ) (4,069 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,132 ) (4,069 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,511 3,103 Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to equity purchase agreement 4,223 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon Merger, net of issuance costs paid - 192,088 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,734 195,191 Effect of exchange rate on cash (51 ) (91 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (106,375 ) 76,973 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 171,951 94,978 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 65,576 171,951 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Assumption of merger warrants liability - 24,338 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock - (223,442 ) Right of use asset (7,485 ) - Lease liability 9,618 - Settlement of promissory note through repurchase of shares - 10,238 Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 331 165 RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH WITHIN THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS TO THE AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ABOVE Cash (inclusive of money market funds and cash equivalents of $53,830 and $162,164 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 64,322 171,089 Restricted cash 1,254 862 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 65,576 $ 171,951

BERKSHIRE GREY, INC.

Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)