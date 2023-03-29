Ten Uplift Education Seniors Get Full Ride as QuestBridge Scholars

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Uplift Education Public School network, the largest charter network in North Texas, is proud to recognize ten of its Class of 2023 seniors for being named QuestBridge Match Scholar Recipients. This prestigious program helps talented, low-income students attend the nation's best colleges and to support them in achieving success in their respective careers and communities.

The program matches applicants with some of the nation's top colleges through a rigorous application process and awards them with full, four-year scholarships, including room and board, valued at around $200,000. This year, over 17,900 seniors applied nationwide, and QuestBridge selected 5,613 Finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship. QuestBridge's 48 college partners are matched with 1,755 Finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients.

Uplift is honored for its scholars to receive these scholarships and contributes their accomplishments in part to its amazing team of Road to College and Career Counselors. "I could not have done this without my RTCC counselors," said Gabriela Aguilar, Uplift Luna Preparatory. "They were so patient with us while still making sure we met deadlines. They also helped us collect resources and connected us with the right people, while always giving us motivation and support. This provides so much relief for my family to know that college is now a reality."

Uplift's QuestBridge Match Scholarship Recipients for 2022-23 are:

Gabriela Aguilar, Uplift Luna Preparatory, matched with Colgate University

Rosary Campos, Uplift Luna Preparatory, matched with Washington University in St. Louis

Juliette Delgado, Uplift Luna Preparatory, matched with Middlebury College

Joey Lin, Uplift Infinity Preparatory, matched with the University of Chicago

Evelyn Alexandra Montoya Martinez, Uplift Williams Preparatory, matched with Claremont Mckenna College

Natalie Maire Adeola Olayloye, Uplift Summit International Preparatory, matched with Bowdoin College

Janet Campuzano Prado, Uplift Atlas Preparatory, matched with Grinnell College

Ingrid Rodriguez, Uplift Luna Preparatory, matched with Grinnell College

Camila Sanchez, Uplift Atlas Preparatory, matched with Dartmouth

Johanna Lizbeth Ventura, Uplift Atlas Preparatory, matched with University of Chicago

Throughout its history, QuestBridge has made college possible for thousands of low-income students, of whom 85% are the first in their family to attend college.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college or career they deserve. Established in 1996, the network has grown to serve over 23,000 students in Pre-K- 12th grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college.

ABOUT UPLIFT EDUCATION:

