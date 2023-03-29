Signifier Medical Technologies LLC ("Signifier" or the "Company"), a Boston-based medical technology company, announces that eXciteOSA, the only FDA-authorized daytime therapy for sleep-disordered breathing, has treated over 10,000 patients since the commercial launch in 2021. Nasdaq recognized this milestone by congratulating Signifier Medical on the Nasdaq Tower in the heart of Times Square, New York.

Akhil Tripathi, Signifier's co-founder and CEO said, "This is a proud moment knowing that our therapy has made a positive impact on the lives of so many patients. It's been a great team effort among our employees, clinicians, distributors, and most of all, our patients." Signifier Medical is simplifying the complex standard of care for obstructive sleep apnea with eXciteOSA by tackling a root cause -- empowering patients to restore their nighttime breathing naturally with a novel 20-minute daytime therapy.

Past studies have shown that eXciteOSA is associated with reductions in both objectively measured and bed-partner-reported snoring, along with significant improvements in disease severity, measured by the Epworth Sleepiness Scale, and Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index.1-3 Clinical trial participants experienced a significant reduction in their AHI overall.3

"eXciteOSA is a new and novel daytime treatment for sleep apnea. Burden of use is as low as 20 minutes. Evidence is mounting about the positive effects of eXciteOSA in improving disease severity and daytime sleepiness. Patients now have an alternative approach that is easy to use and well accepted," said Dr. Naresh M. Punjabi, Ph.D. Chief, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at the University of Miami.

eXciteOSA is a smart wireless device used for 20 minutes per day paired with an intuitive app and a dedicated Sleep Advocate for one-on-one coaching and support. Joel Hanlon, Manager of Patient Experience, said, "We're thrilled with how well patients are responding to therapy, and we're here to support them every step of the way throughout their therapy journey."

The current standard of care for treating OSA, positive airway pressure (PAP), has long been plagued with low adherence and low patient satisfaction. Based on a recent study, eXciteOSA therapy demonstrates real-world adherence of more than 80%, which is exceptional in this space.

Effective treatment of OSA, which leads to better sleep, unlocks the potential for each of us to do more of what we love in life. We have a good reminder of that this month -- March which is Sleep Awareness Month. It's a good time to learn about sleep health and seek a diagnosis and treatment for sleep-related conditions. Signifier Medical would like to be a part of that -- transforming the standard of care for sleep apnea to help the millions of those suffering from the condition.

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier is a pioneer in addressing the root causes of sleep-disordered breathing. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and non-invasive solutions to help people breathe normally and naturally all night without needing to use a wearable medical device or a surgical implant. Founded in 2015, Signifier is at the forefront of sleep therapy, with a mission to develop therapies to improve population health, increase the quality of patient's healthcare experience, and generate healthcare savings. Signifier has offices in London (UK) and Needham (Massachusetts, USA).

About eXciteOSA

eXciteOSA is a revolutionary daytime therapy for sleep-disordered breathing. Clinically proven to target a common root cause of OSA, eXciteOSA uses neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) to "exercise" the upper airway muscles, working the intrinsic and extrinsic tongue muscles to improve endurance and prevent airway collapse during sleep. Unlike other devices which are used while patients sleep, eXciteOSA is the first commercially available device used while awake.

Signifier is dedicated to engaging with the sleep research community to produce high-quality evidence from rigorous clinical trials. Randomized trials are in progress to understand the potential placebo effect (NCT04974515), the impact of therapy relative to usual care without treatment (NCT05183009; NCT05252156), and the impact of therapy amongst those with moderate OSA (NCT05252156).

For more information, please visit www.signifiermedical.com or www.exciteosa.com.

References

Baptista PM, Martinez Ruiz de Apodaca P, Carrasco M, Fernandez S, Wong PY, Zhang H, Hassaan A, Kotecha B. Daytime neuromuscular electrical therapy of tongue muscles in improving snoring in individuals with primary snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea. Journal of Clinical Medicine 2021;10(9):1-11. Wessolleck E, Bernd E, Dockter S, Lang S, Sama A, Stuck BA. Intraoral electrical muscle stimulation in the treatment of snoring. Somnologie 2018;22(2):47-52. Nokes B, Baptista PM, de Apodaca PMR, Carrasco-Llatas M, Fernandez S, Kotecha B, Wong PY, Zhang H, Hassaan A, Malhotra A. Transoral awake state neuromuscular electrical stimulation therapy for mild obstructive sleep apnea. Sleep Breath 2022;

