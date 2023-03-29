While it initially had a chilling effect on the Polish residential solar market, the transition from net metering to net billing has also resulted in positive changes, such as better sizing of rooftop PV systems and a higher rate of self-consumption, says Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO), a Polish research body.Early April will mark a year since Poland's solar sector underwent a profound change, when new provisions were introduced for PV "micro-installations" up to 50 kW in size. The new net billing system replaced the net metering scheme, which was the country's key PV deployment engine ...

