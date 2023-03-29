Regulatory News:

The 2022 Universal Registration Document of Verallia (Paris:VRLA) has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in ESEF format on March 29, 2023.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors" page of the Group's website (www.verallia.com), in the "Regulated Information" section, as well as on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2022 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

the annual financial report;

- the Board of Directors' annual management report;

- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

- a description of the share buy-back program; and

- the non-financial information statement.

