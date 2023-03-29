Envision Pharma Group Appoints Life Science Industry Expert James Streeter as New President of Technology, CTO

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed James "Jim" Streeter to the role of President of Technology, CTO and a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Jim is a global growth strategist, transformational change catalyst, and next-generation life sciences technology executive with over 20 years' experience driving breakthrough strategies, products, and services for top pharmaceutical companies, CROs, biotech innovators, and healthcare organizations.

Jim will lead Envision's global technology-enabled commercialization strategy and vision and be responsible for delivering upon its technology and innovation goals. He will oversee the overall efficiency and effectiveness of technology operations/systems and accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions and platforms for enhancements and synergies across Envision to support clients across the globe.

Prior to joining Envision, Jim served as Global Vice President at Oracle Health Sciences, where he was responsible for driving development of the eClinical platform, launching new functionalities, expanding APAC market adoption, and leading key aspects of M&A product due diligence. Before Oracle, Jim served in multiple executive director roles at Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), assuming full leadership over electronic data capture, IT systems development, IT business engagement and delivery, eClinical strategy, and innovation.

Jim shares, "I am excited to be joining Envision at such an important time for the company and the life sciences industry. There is a clear opportunity for Envision's award-winning technology and people to increase its value to our customers and to life sciences. I am looking forward to accelerating Envision's value through technology and innovation and engaging with its people, customers, and partners."

Meg Heim, Chief Executive Officer of Envision Pharma Group, shares, "I am so excited to welcome Jim to the Envision team as our new President of Technology, CTO. Jim's expertise will contribute directly to our foundational technology focus while accelerating our vision as a technology-enabled commercialization partner to the life sciences industry. This new and expanded role is instrumental to the fulfillment of our business expansion, mission, and commitment to our vision of leveraging innovative technology to support our clients."

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com.

