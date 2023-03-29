Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
PR Newswire
29.03.2023 | 19:06
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwell Automation strengthens its Gulf cluster sales operation with the appointment of Wael Radwan

Radwan named as the new country sales director, Gulf cluster

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced Wael Radwan as country sales director, Gulf cluster. This covers operations in United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Yemen, Egypt & Libya. Wael will be based in the United Arab Emirates and report directly to Sebastien Grau, regional sales vice president, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.


Wael joined Rockwell Automation in 2011, as regional sales manager of the power control business. In his roles, he delivered successful results for Rockwell Automation. In 2018 he took the role of acting country director for Turkey and most recently was regional channel manager, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa since 2015, where he delivered growth across key geographies, industries, and portfolios by developing a winning market access ecosystem strategy for Rockwell Automation. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Manchester - Manchester Business School, and a master's degree in electrical power from Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt.

Commenting on the appointment, Sebastien Grau said: "We are thrilled about this change in our META leadership team and the impact for our organization, company, and customers in the Gulf cluster. In this role, Wael will be responsible for leading and transforming the company growth in the region, maintaining focus on our core business and will double down in our ARR (annual recurring revenue) through lifecycle services and information solution businesses, which will help strengthen Rockwell presence in the region. Moreover, his previous experience in developing a winning market access eco-system will help to expand the company's reach into new geography."

Rockwell Automation will continue its focus on several areas, such as sustainability, localization, self-sufficiency, digital transformation & improved productivity in manufacturing.

Rockwell Automation Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039810/Wael_Radwan_Headshot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-strengthens-its-gulf-cluster-sales-operation-with-the-appointment-of-wael-radwan-301780997.html

