Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Arizton Launches Data Center Database: Get Access to Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolios in 50+ Countries

In addition to our core offerings, Arizton's data center database portfolio covers details of 3000+ existing third-party data centers and 600+ upcoming facilities on an annual basis across 50+ countries. Our comprehensive data center database is a valuable resource for businesses seeking to expand their reach in the fast-evolving world of data centers

GLIMPSE OF THE APAC REGION DATA CENTER DATABASE PORTFOLIO

AUSTRALIA: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

The Australia data center market is driven by technology innovations, HPC technology adoption, government initiatives, growing connectivity, increasing cloud presence, and growing data center investments.

The government has launched several digital initiatives such as the Digital Health Strategy, Digital Government Strategy, the Digital Economy Strategy, and the connectivity strategy, including the National Broadband Strategy.

The Top 3 operators in the Australia Data Center Market AirTrunk, NextDC, and CDC Data Centres, contribute to more than 50% of the existing IT Load Capacity in the market.

In the Australia data center market, Sydney contributes to more than 70% of the raised floor.

EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

THE PHILIPPINES: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

Telecommunication service providers dominate the Philippines data center market.

data center market. ePLDT is followed by Globe Telecom, with a strong presence in the data center services Industry. In the past years, the market witnessed an influx of new investments such as Beeinfotech, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, SpaceDC, and DITO Telecommunity, among others.

The country is connected digitally through submarine cables. Expansion of current submarine cables is made while new submarine cables are being laid, thus improving the overall digital connectivity of the country.

The Top 2 Data Center operators contribute over 65% of the IT Load capacity in the Philippines Data Center Market.

Data Center Market. In 2023 & beyond, the Philippines data center market will enter the era of hyperscale data center campus development by new entrants and existing operators supporting hyperscale cloud and local enterprise demand.

EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

GLIMPSE OF THE LATIN AMERICA REGION DATA CENTER DATABASE PORTFOLIO

BRAZIL: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

In the Brazil Data Center market, more than 80% of the installed power capacity originated from Sao Paulo , whereas other cities contribute the rest.

, whereas other cities contribute the rest. Ascenty (Digital Reality), Equinix, and Scala Data Centers contributed to around 75% of the existing data center IT load capacity in the Brazil market.

market. Global Cloud Service providers, such as AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Tencent Cloud, Google, and Huawei Technologies, are present in the country due to customer demand. Some of them are investing in expanding their presence across the country.

Cloud, Google, and Huawei Technologies, are present in the country due to customer demand. Some of them are investing in expanding their presence across the country. The Brazil data center market is well connected to several major markets, with around 15 submarine cables; the Firmina submarine cable, an upcoming cable, is deployed by Google, which connects Brazil with Argentina , Uruguay , and the US, which is operational in 2023.

data center market is well connected to several major markets, with around 15 submarine cables; the Firmina submarine cable, an upcoming cable, is deployed by Google, which connects with , , and the US, which is operational in 2023. Sao Paulo dominates in terms of upcoming investments representing over 30% of the facilities to be deployed in Brazil .

EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

CHILE: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

Global colocation operators are entering the Chile data center market. For instance, Entel is a leading mobile telecommunications company. It has its own data center in Santiago, Chile , which was acquired by Equinix in March 2022 .

data center market. For instance, Entel is a leading mobile telecommunications company. It has its own data center in , which was acquired by Equinix in . In 2022, Colocation operators, such as Scala Data Centers, ODATA, Ascenty (Digital Realty), and EdgeConneX, are the major investors in Chile . Further investments in the market are likely to grow during the forecast period. Santiago and Valparaíso are the major cities in Chile that attracted the maximum investments in 2022.

. Further investments in the market are likely to grow during the forecast period. and Valparaíso are the major cities in that attracted the maximum investments in 2022. Oracle, Microsoft, Google, and Huawei have cloud availability zones in Chile . In the future, these operators will likely invest in the country owing to the boom in digitalization.

. In the future, these operators will likely invest in the country owing to the boom in digitalization. The Chilean government awards contracts for renewable energy to bidding companies through tenders. Moreover, Chile's Ministry of Economy has approved the regulation of non-conventional and small generation to enable small grid-connected or distribution system-connected generators to access a stabilized price regime.

EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

GLIMPSE OF THE MIDDLE EAST REGION DATA CENTER DATABASE PORTFOLIO

UAE: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

Khazna and Group 42 contribute to more than 52% of the existing IT load capacity in the UAE Data Center Market.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the primary data center hubs in the UAE, with over 90% of existing third-party data centers. Other cities such as Sharjah , Al Ain , Fujairah , and others cities contribute to the remaining 10%.

and are the primary data center hubs in the UAE, with over 90% of existing third-party data centers. Other cities such as , , , and others cities contribute to the remaining 10%. In 2022, the UAE witnessed investment from local and global data center operators such as Equinix, Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub, Moro Hub, and Etisalat (e&).

In 2022, the UAE witnessed investment from local and global data center operators such as Equinix, Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub, Moro Hub, and Etisalat (e&).

EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

GLIMPSE OF THE EUROPE REGION DATA CENTER DATABASE PORTFOLIO

UK: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

The UK data center market is one of the major markets in Western Europe , aided by significant data center investments, increased government digitalization strategies, and growing high computing technology.

, aided by significant data center investments, increased government digitalization strategies, and growing high computing technology. The market has been growing with increased investments from data center operators such as Ark Data Centres, Equinix, Echelon Data Centres, Iron Mountain, Kao Data, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (VIRTUS Data Centres), Yondr, and Teledata.

In terms of Operators, Equinix, Virtus Data Centres, and Digital Reality contribute to more than 30% of the existing IT Load capacity in the UK Data Center Market.

Regarding geography, Greater London and Brekshire account for around 59% of the existing power capacity in the UK Data Center Market.

EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER PORTFOLIO

ARIZTON'S EXPERTISE IN THE DATA CENTER INDUSTRY

Exhaustive syndicated reports, databases, country-wise market analysis, & customized consulting projects are published by our exuberant and well-experienced analysts who possess exemplary skills in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research. Subscribe to our exhaustive portfolios to access premium research reports at competitive prices. Partner with Arizton for your next strategic business decision and gain a competitive advantage with real-time, data-driven research.

