VIP Structures Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marking Move to New Headquarters at the Historic Post Building

A continuation of innovative and sustainable development in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / VIP Structures is excited to announce the relocation of its headquarters to the historic Post Building at a ribbon cutting celebration on March 29, 2023, from 4:30-6:30 PM. The event will be attended by VIP Structures' staff, clients, community leaders, and local officials, marking the continuation of development in downtown. The new space is 23,000 square feet, is home to 73 of VIP's employees, and the building's historical significance adds to the celebration.

"When you design and build your own facility, it is an opportunity to implement your beliefs into the functionality of your space," says Meg Tidd, CEO of VIP Structures. "Throughout the process, we learned that small decisions work together to make a big impact. We are proud to have redeveloped this historic building into a space that provides strong connections to the local community, minimizes our carbon footprint, enhances our employees' health and wellness, fosters collaboration and efficiency, and inspires our teams to adapt with us as we grow and implement our vision for the future."

Mayor Ben Walsh also shared his excitement about VIP Structures' move to the Post Building: "VIP Structures has been a long-time partner in Syracuse's growth and redevelopment, and their move to the Post is another important step forward for the community and the company. I look forward to seeing the innovative and sustainable work that will be coming out of their new headquarters."

The new space offers comfort and amenities for all employees and promotes VIP's integration and design/build project delivery, including sit/stand desks, abundant natural sunlight, a family area for fun, and a variety of private spaces for employees. One of the main meeting areas includes a large video screen and massive glass garage doors that open to a patio facing N. Salina Street, which connect employees to downtown and offer staff and community organizations with a unique and open environment for collaboration.

Two local artists, Jackie Colello and Arthur Hutchinson, were commissioned to create large murals inside the office space which are viewable from the street, supplying a strong visual sense of community and history. Additionally, VIP commissioned local wood artist Tom Derby of Salt City Woods to transform a salvaged local walnut tree into their 15-foot main conference table.

VIP Structures is committed to making the new space sustainable, and the building incorporates LEED and WELL Building elements, with a focus on energy efficiency, green technology, and responsible resource management.

David Nutting, Board Chairman of VIP Structures, stated, "The Post buildng was a mainstay of downtown Syracuse, and we knew it had incredible potential for an alternative use. We wanted to keep the building alive in downtown and be a part of its redevelopment."

VIP Structures recognizes the importance of its staff and clients in its success and growth. The new headquarters will provide an innovative and collaborative workspace for its staff, allowing them to continue to deliver the highest level of service and expertise to its clients.

"This new space represents the next chapter in our company's growth," says Tidd. "We're looking forward to the opportunities and collaborations that will emerge from our new headquarters and the positive impact that we will continue to have on Syracuse's redevelopment."

VIP Structures is a national design-build firm headquartered in Syracuse, NY. VIP has over 45 years of professional experience in architecture, construction, and development, as well as in-house engineering and property management expertise for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients.

