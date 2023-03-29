Nest Seekers International taps into the growing demand for ultra-luxury properties in top European markets, with Italy and Portugal as the latest additions to its global portfolio

Nest Seekers International, a leading global real estate brokerage, has announced its expansion into Italy and Portugal, offering clients access not only to highly desirable markets but also to some of the world's most beloved art, architecture, and cuisine.

"As one of the world's top destinations, Italy's real estate market offers exceptional properties that capture the essence of Italian style and craftsmanship. From historic villas overlooking the Mediterranean to chic apartments in the heart of Milan or Rome, Italy's luxury real estate market is unparalleled in its beauty and sophistication," says Luca Traverso, Managing Director, Nest Seekers Italy.

Italy is renowned for its art and architecture, from the iconic Colosseum in Rome to the timeless works of Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo. For food and wine lovers, Italian cuisine is a worldwide favorite, and some of the finest wines come from regions like Tuscany and Piedmont. The country's rich history and culture, including landmarks like the Vatican City, Pompeii, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa, along with an impressive music, fashion, and cinema scene, further adds to the appeal of investing in Italian real estate. Meanwhile, the natural beauty of Italy, including the stunning Amalfi Coast and breathtaking Dolomites, makes it a popular destination for beach vacations and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Nest Seekers International's expansion into Italy and Portugal offers clients a prime opportunity to invest in both luxury real estate and the lifestyle that comes with it.

"We are thrilled to expand our global footprint to include Italy and Portugal," expressed Eddie Shapiro, Nest Seekers Founder, President, and CEO. "These two countries are among the most stunning and sought-after destinations in Europe, presenting a great opportunity for us to provide our clients access to these markets."

Portugal's real estate market is also experiencing a surge in interest from American buyers who appreciate the country's rich culture and attractive tax laws. According to recent market reports, American buyers accounted for 16% of the total sales of luxury properties in Portugal. Despite the rise in demand from American buyers, Portugal still offers excellent value compared to other European countries. With favorable exchange rates, many American buyers are taking advantage of the opportunity to invest.

"We pride ourselves on our diverse team of experts, hailing from over 15 different nationalities and speaking more than 20 languages combined. With 60 agents covering all territories, including the Island of Madeira, and more than 1B euros in inventory, we are uniquely equipped to assist international clients in acquiring real estate in Portugal. Whether for relocation or investment, our specialized knowledge and experience have earned us a loyal following, with 70% of our clients hailing from America," said Nuno Franco, Managing Director, Nest Seekers Portugal.

