MSA Safety Considers Production Shift from Devizes, UK to Other Facilities

Company looks to enhance regional product manufacturing strategy

DEVIZES, England, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE: MSA) today announced that it is considering a move of its fall protection manufacturing operation in Devizes, UK to two other MSA locations, one of which is in nearby Yate, UK.





"Of the primary fall protection lines we manufacture in Devizes, one is used predominantly in the Americas. In order to provide enhanced levels of service to these customers, we are considering a relocation of this particular line to our manufacturing facility in Queretaro, Mexico, while the other would remain in the UK," said Anne Herman, Vice President of MissionOPS, MSA's Global Manufacturing Operations function. "This consideration is part of our continuous improvement efforts and our focus on optimizing MSA Safety's global manufacturing footprint."

If MSA proceeds with this strategy, the company's Fall Protection Mechanicals line would move to Queretaro, Mexico. The Mechanicals line includes self-retracting lanyards that attach to fixed surfaces as part of a fall protection system. The MSA Fall Protection Systems and Solutions product line would relocate to MSA's manufacturing facility in Yate. The Systems and Solutions line includes permanent engineered fall protection roofing systems, such as walkways, guardrails and horizontal and vertical lifeline systems.

"MSA is committed to its UK operations, product lines and customers," said Bob Leenen, President of MSA Safety's International business segment. "While more work remains before we finalize this decision and next steps, we very much appreciate the years of service our Devizes team has dedicated to MSA's customers," he said. "I am optimistic about our opportunity to strategically expand our recently modernized manufacturing and R&D facility in Yate, while continuing to serve our UK and European customers from our multiple service centers located in the country."

About MSA Safety:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures.? Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.? The Company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military.? MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.? With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.? The Company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.? With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.? For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479457/MSA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/msa-safety-considers-production-shift-from-devizes-uk-to-other-facilities-301785194.html