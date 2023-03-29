Bath & Body Works Celebrating Five Perfumers for Women's History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Bath & Body Works

At Bath & Body Works, each of us plays a critical role in fostering a culture in which everyone belongs. This Women's History Month, we're inviting our associates across GinghamNation to celebrate the profound contributions women have made inside our company and around the world.



We're spotlighting several of our trailblazing female perfumers and longtime partners: https://lnkd.in/gZ7w3vmM ... incredible women who've had a powerful impact on our brand by creating some of our most iconic fragrances. Meanwhile, our Women's Inclusion Network hosted a Well-Being and Success Summit for our associates, exploring topics like leading with empathy and accountability, building an inclusive workplace and how developing meaningful relationships can lead to success in our careers and lives. In addition, our Community Relations and Philanthropy team provided several volunteer opportunities for our associates to make a direct impact with nonprofit partners that elevate women and girls.



These come-together moments make us a better brand for our customers and a stronger company for our associates. They're also timely as we celebrate making Newsweek's 2023 list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746591/Bath-Body-Works-Celebrating-Five-Perfumers-for-Womens-History-Month