Donnerstag, 30.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Valeura Energy, Inc.: Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Date
Valeura Energy, Inc.: Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Date

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the offshore Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces that it now intends to report its financial and operating results for the three month period ended December 31, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2022 on March 31, 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Heather Campbell, CFO
Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Capital Markets / Investor Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752
Robin James Martin, Investor Relations Manager +44 7392 940495
IR@valeuraenergy.com

Auctus Advisors LLP (Corporate Broker to Valeura) +44 (0) 7711 627 449
Jonathan Wright
Valeura@auctusadvisors.co.uk

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser to Valeura) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg
Valeura@camarco.co.uk

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey, and is pursuing further inorganic growth in Southeast Asia.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Valeura Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746592/Fourth-Quarter-2022-Results-Date

