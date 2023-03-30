Valeura Energy, Inc.: Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Date

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the offshore Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces that it now intends to report its financial and operating results for the three month period ended December 31, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2022 on March 31, 2023.

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey, and is pursuing further inorganic growth in Southeast Asia.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

