Four women spanning four decades take on the world's toughest row to tackle the climate crisis

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that it is a Bronze Sponsor for WaveBreakers, a team of four women, spanning four decades, who will be rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua on December 12, 2023 to raise money and awareness for Vodafone Foundations' Your Planet campaign.

As climate change intensifies, WaveBreakers are aiming for a net-zero carbon crossing, and will support WWF, who run programmes to defend wild places, restore forests, and keep our oceans healthy, as well as UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, who provide humanitarian relief to refugees displaced by the climate crisis

"We are thrilled to sponsor this epic and inspiring voyage for the WaveBreakers," said Michelle Hodges, Senior Vice President Global Channel and Alliances at Ivanti. "The Vodafone Foundations Your Planet campaign supports causes that we at Ivanti are passionate about protecting the environment and breaking down barriers for women in business and in tech. We will be cheering them on and wishing them an exciting but safe adventure."

Only 32 female crews have attempted to row the Atlantic, and the women will compete with 40 to 50 teams from around the world. The trip will take up to 55 days at sea with the women rowing two hours on, two hours off.

"I was very much the 'un-sporty' one at school and can't believe I'll now be rowing across the Atlantic," said Bobbie Mellor, the team's Skipper and Head of Sustainability at Vodafone Group. "In addition to the physical challenge, I hope we can inspire people to live more sustainably, by showing them we can cross the Atlantic with zero footprint."

To achieve a net-zero row, WaveBreakers will be reducing their carbon emissions throughout the campaign by using public transport, carshares, and reducing meat consumption. They will be offsetting any carbon emissions created during the campaign and row, using UN-certified carbon credits. Using a second-hand boat, WaveBreakers have already reduced resource intensity. Additionally, they are designing and implementing a recycling strategy for everything used during the campaign. As part of a zero-littering policy, all waste generated onboard will be carried all the way to Antigua.

To support the WaveBreakers in their mission, donate at their fundraising page here.

About Vodafone Foundation

Vodafone Foundation (UK registered charity number 11939984) believes the power of connectivity can change lives and address some of the world's most pressing problems. Founded in 1991 with a simple mission to invest in the communities in which Vodafone operates today the charity connects people and ideas with technology and funding, to help those already doing good work to achieve results faster, more cost effectively and with a bigger social impact. Through a strategy of Connecting for Good, Vodafone Group PLC's philanthropic arm works in partnership with other charitable organisations and NGOs to create solutions that bring about long-term sustainable change and improve 480m lives by 2025.

Visit www.vodafonefoundation.org for further information.

WaveBreakers website: https://wavebreakers.co.uk/

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/wavebreakers2023/?hl=en-gb

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wavebreakers2023/

