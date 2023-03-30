CDNetworks and VSTV K+ Partner to Elevate the Experience of Premium OTT Services in Vietnam

CDNetworks is proud to announce that we have partnered with VSTV K+ to deliver interactive, seamless live streaming user experiences throughout Vietnam.

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, an APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, is proud to announce its new partnership with Vietnam Satellite Digital Television (VSTV K+), the largest TV operator in Vietnam, to bolster its OTT business using our Media Acceleration Live Broadcast solution.





As Vietnam's leading premium pay TV service, offering unique and exclusive content backed by a rich infrastructure, VSTV K+ is dedicated to delivering quality entertainment to every Vietnamese family. CDNetworks enables the VSTV K+ OTT business to deliver real-time streaming and interactive viewing experiences to Vietnamese users using our industry-leading content delivery network (CDN) and powerful video streaming capabilities.

Key benefits that CDNetworks brings to VSTV K+ OTT business

Highest Video Quality

With over 20 years of media-delivery experience, CDNetworks offers unparalleled user experiences by optimizing content for quick and secure delivery over our global edge network. Based on CDNetworks' highly efficient media distribution system, CDNetworks' Media Acceleration Live Broadcast solution provides end users with a smooth, stable, and high-quality live viewing experience from any point of origination to any device. These premium viewing experiences play an important role in broadcasting exclusive tournaments, which uniquely differentiated VSTV K+ from its OTT competitors in Vietnam .





VSTV K+ takes pride in its streaming services, which deliver exclusive content, such as top football matches from several leagues, tournaments, and competitions. This content must be available on wide-ranging platforms including internet connected TV Boxes, various mobile devices, and Smart TV. CDNetworks met this challenge head-on and saw it to a successful conclusion by enabling the streaming of live events using multiple streaming protocols such as RTMP, HDL, HLS, WebRTC, DASH, and QUIC. This approach allows VSTV K+ to choose the protocol best suited to their viewers and to reach a wider audience.





Having over 2,800 CDN PoPs located strategically around the world allows CDNetworks to foster close relationships with local ISP partners to ensure high-quality service for VSTV K+. The collaborations with these local ISPs and the flexibility of platform allow CDNetworks to help VSTV K+ customize and adjust routing policies based on traffic patterns. It is different from other CDN vendors who can only use static routing policies by routing traffic outside of Vietnam , which sacrifices performance a lot. The synergy derived from these best practices ensures an optimum viewing experience for viewers, with no degradation in performance.



On a larger scale, CDNetworks remains committed to improving our delivery capacity throughout Southeast Asia (SSEA). In 2022, we affirmed our industry-leading content acceleration and media acceleration services at SSEA. CDNetworks has also expanded content delivery capacities in Vietnam , Thailand , and Indonesia .





CDNetworks' Media Delivery Solutions offer many integration options that OTT platforms can leverage quickly and seamlessly, including multi-language APIs, SDK, and an intuitive console platform. These types of rapid integrations and deployments allow VSTV K+ to stream contents with minimal time, effort, and cost.





CDNetworks' support team provides proactive monitoring and surveillance services for major events broadcast by VSTV K+. This proactive 24/7 support ensures that bandwidth and other critical network resources are sufficient for delivering the highest quality events and games to viewers while avoiding server overload, jitter, slow response times, and packet loss.





To help OTT platforms like VSTV K+ make better and more informed business decisions, CDNetworks media delivery platform collects and analyzes streaming statistics. Some of the key performance indicators evaluated include regional distribution of end users, user agent category, traffic, bandwidth, and frame loss rate (FLR). These metrics are presented in our real-time monitoring system of portal to gain real-time insights into business trends, and to optimize live streaming by understanding viewer preferences and the best way to address them.

"CDNetworks provides excellent service," said Nguyen Manh Toan, Head of OTT at VSTV (K+). "In particular, the playback of CDNetworks' streaming service is extremely smooth. They truly are experts when it comes to media delivery."

Nguyen Minh Duc, OTT Operation Manager at VSTV (K+) also commented on collaborating with CDNetworks. "One thing that impressed me about working with CDNetworks is how they scheduled the necessary bandwidth resources in advance and supported us whenever we needed help. We consider CDNetworks part of our team, assisting us every step of the way and monitoring our live streaming for every game night."

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 2800 global Points of Presence and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks embraces the new era of Edge and takes it to the next level by using the Edge as a service to deliver the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, zero trust security, and colocation services - all of which are uniquely designed to spur business innovation. To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn

About VSTV K+

Established in May 2009, Vietnam Satellite Digital Television (VSTV) is a joint venture between two main leading partners in the field of television i.e. CANAL+ and VTV. CANAL+ is a global top player in the area of premium content production, the creation of thematic and free to air channels as well as the bundling and distribution of Pay TV services in France and other major markets around the globe. VTV is the national television broadcaster for Vietnam. With K+, the commercial trademark, VSTV offers Premium pay TV services for all family members offering exclusive contents, diversified thematic channels, nation-wide coverage, HD quality signal with multiple packages on different platforms such as satellite TV, OTT (internet), and co-distribution with partners.

