Das Instrument OLZ US45031U1016 ISTAR INC. A DL -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.03.2023The instrument OLZ US45031U1016 ISTAR INC. A DL -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2023Das Instrument EBRA GB00BMQC0691 METAL TIGER PLC LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.03.2023The instrument EBRA GB00BMQC0691 METAL TIGER PLC LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2023Das Instrument VRQ0 FR001400D5I2 VERGNET S.A. EO 0,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2023The instrument VRQ0 FR001400D5I2 VERGNET S.A. EO 0,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2023Das Instrument 7XX SE0016275333 KILIARO AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.03.2023The instrument 7XX SE0016275333 KILIARO AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2023Das Instrument 9RP SE0015382072 LIPIGON PHARMA. AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.03.2023The instrument 9RP SE0015382072 LIPIGON PHARMA. AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2023Das Instrument L8E ES0105015012 LAR ESP.RE.EST.SOCIMI EO2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2023The instrument L8E ES0105015012 LAR ESP.RE.EST.SOCIMI EO2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2023Das Instrument DIC DE000A1X3XX4 DIC ASSET AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.03.2023The instrument DIC DE000A1X3XX4 DIC ASSET AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2023