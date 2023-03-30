The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.03.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.03.2023
Aktien
1 SE0008732218 Alcadon Group AB
2 SE0003909282 Dedicare AB
3 ES0129743318 Elecnor S.A.
4 NO0010001118 Itera ASA
5 CA12989J1084 Calian Group Ltd.
6 US09076G2030 Biophytis ADR
7 DE000KC01V16 Klöckner & Co SE BZR
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2596537972 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
2 USU5876JAF22 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC
3 USU5876JAE56 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC
4 USU5876JAD73 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC
5 US731011AV42 Polen, Republik
6 US91282CGT27 United States of America
7 XS2607079493 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
8 XS2607350985 Bank of Montreal
9 XS2607063497 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
10 XS2605914105 General Mills Inc.
11 DE000LB3PAZ2 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
12 USU5876JAG05 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC
13 DE000NLB4RK2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
14 XS2604368725 Weser Funding S.A.
15 FR001400F5D1 Agence Française de Développement
16 XS2049810356 Barclays PLC
17 XS2057072121 CK Hutchison Group Telecom Finance S.A.
18 XS1961836712 Coventry Building Society
19 XS1875300912 Peabody Capital No. 2 PLC
20 XS2247592152 Pension Insurance Corporation PLC
21 US723787AV90 Pioneer Natural Resources Co.
22 US731011AW25 Polen, Republik
23 XS2607194086 Severn Trent Utilities Finance PLC
24 XS2258560361 Thames Water [Kemble] Finance PLC
25 XS2432612526 Yorkshire Building Society
26 XS1131276864 Yorkshire Housing Finance PLC
27 XS1984257029 Yorkshire Water Finance PLC
28 XS2604819164 Kookmin Bank Korea
29 US91282CGU99 United States of America
30 US91282CGS44 United States of America
31 IE000VSFIC94 iShares Broad $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.03.2023
Aktien
1 SE0008732218 Alcadon Group AB
2 SE0003909282 Dedicare AB
3 ES0129743318 Elecnor S.A.
4 NO0010001118 Itera ASA
5 CA12989J1084 Calian Group Ltd.
6 US09076G2030 Biophytis ADR
7 DE000KC01V16 Klöckner & Co SE BZR
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2596537972 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
2 USU5876JAF22 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC
3 USU5876JAE56 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC
4 USU5876JAD73 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC
5 US731011AV42 Polen, Republik
6 US91282CGT27 United States of America
7 XS2607079493 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
8 XS2607350985 Bank of Montreal
9 XS2607063497 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
10 XS2605914105 General Mills Inc.
11 DE000LB3PAZ2 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
12 USU5876JAG05 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC
13 DE000NLB4RK2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
14 XS2604368725 Weser Funding S.A.
15 FR001400F5D1 Agence Française de Développement
16 XS2049810356 Barclays PLC
17 XS2057072121 CK Hutchison Group Telecom Finance S.A.
18 XS1961836712 Coventry Building Society
19 XS1875300912 Peabody Capital No. 2 PLC
20 XS2247592152 Pension Insurance Corporation PLC
21 US723787AV90 Pioneer Natural Resources Co.
22 US731011AW25 Polen, Republik
23 XS2607194086 Severn Trent Utilities Finance PLC
24 XS2258560361 Thames Water [Kemble] Finance PLC
25 XS2432612526 Yorkshire Building Society
26 XS1131276864 Yorkshire Housing Finance PLC
27 XS1984257029 Yorkshire Water Finance PLC
28 XS2604819164 Kookmin Bank Korea
29 US91282CGU99 United States of America
30 US91282CGS44 United States of America
31 IE000VSFIC94 iShares Broad $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF