The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.03.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.03.2023Aktien1 SE0008732218 Alcadon Group AB2 SE0003909282 Dedicare AB3 ES0129743318 Elecnor S.A.4 NO0010001118 Itera ASA5 CA12989J1084 Calian Group Ltd.6 US09076G2030 Biophytis ADR7 DE000KC01V16 Klöckner & Co SE BZRAnleihen/ETF1 XS2596537972 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.2 USU5876JAF22 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC3 USU5876JAE56 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC4 USU5876JAD73 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC5 US731011AV42 Polen, Republik6 US91282CGT27 United States of America7 XS2607079493 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.8 XS2607350985 Bank of Montreal9 XS2607063497 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce10 XS2605914105 General Mills Inc.11 DE000LB3PAZ2 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg12 USU5876JAG05 Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC13 DE000NLB4RK2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-14 XS2604368725 Weser Funding S.A.15 FR001400F5D1 Agence Française de Développement16 XS2049810356 Barclays PLC17 XS2057072121 CK Hutchison Group Telecom Finance S.A.18 XS1961836712 Coventry Building Society19 XS1875300912 Peabody Capital No. 2 PLC20 XS2247592152 Pension Insurance Corporation PLC21 US723787AV90 Pioneer Natural Resources Co.22 US731011AW25 Polen, Republik23 XS2607194086 Severn Trent Utilities Finance PLC24 XS2258560361 Thames Water [Kemble] Finance PLC25 XS2432612526 Yorkshire Building Society26 XS1131276864 Yorkshire Housing Finance PLC27 XS1984257029 Yorkshire Water Finance PLC28 XS2604819164 Kookmin Bank Korea29 US91282CGU99 United States of America30 US91282CGS44 United States of America31 IE000VSFIC94 iShares Broad $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF