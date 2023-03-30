EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond

PlusPlus extends convening period - Bondholders Meeting to amend terms and conditions of EUR 2022/2026 bonds on 17 April 2023 - Technical delays in clearing system



30.03.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PlusPlus extends convening period - Bondholders Meeting to amend terms and conditions of EUR 2022/2026 bonds on 17 April 2023 Technical delays in clearing system



Tallinn, Estonia, 30 March 2023. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading Pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, today extended the convening period and postponed the Bondholders Meeting from 5 April 2023 to 17 April 2023 in order to allow all bondholders to participate equally in the voting on the proposed amendments to the terms and conditions of the EUR 2022/2026 bonds. Previously, technical delays in the clearing system caused not all bondholders to receive the formal invitation to vote on the amendment of the bond terms and conditions via their custodian banks in proper time. Aalto Capital acts as financial advisor to PlusPlus Capital. For questions regarding the process for amending the terms and conditions of the bonds, investors may contact Manfred Steinbeisser directly at: manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.com .



Contact: PlusPlus Capital

Rasmus Noormägi, Chief Financial Officer

Email: rasmus.noormagi@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 555 44 891



Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)

Sven Pauly, Consultant

Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About PlusPlus Capital: PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics. Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 117 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 289 million as at 31 December 2022. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors. PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market. pluspluscapital.eu



