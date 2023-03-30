InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 30

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 /The Company announces that on 29 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 29 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 51.6200 Highest price paid per share: £ 51.9000 Average price paid per share: £ 51.7442

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,142,632 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 29 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 51.9000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 51.6200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 51.7442

Detailed information:

