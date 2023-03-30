Anzeige
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 30

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 /The Company announces that on 29 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:29 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:3,000
Lowest price paid per share:£ 51.6200
Highest price paid per share:£ 51.9000
Average price paid per share:£ 51.7442

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,142,632 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 29 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 51.9000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 51.6200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 51.7442

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

29/03/2023

08:51:03

BST

16

51.6800

XLON

738528895964018

29/03/2023

08:51:03

BST

40

51.6800

XLON

738528895964031

29/03/2023

08:51:03

BST

49

51.6800

XLON

738528895964017

29/03/2023

09:23:11

BST

90

51.6200

XLON

738528895966364

29/03/2023

09:41:06

BST

18

51.6600

XLON

738528895967962

29/03/2023

09:41:06

BST

72

51.6600

XLON

738528895967963

29/03/2023

10:11:15

BST

28

51.7000

XLON

738528895969724

29/03/2023

10:11:15

BST

87

51.7000

XLON

738528895969725

29/03/2023

10:29:35

BST

83

51.7400

XLON

738528895970906

29/03/2023

11:09:54

BST

9

51.6800

XLON

738528895973503

29/03/2023

11:09:54

BST

73

51.6800

XLON

738528895973502

29/03/2023

11:20:50

BST

97

51.7000

XLON

738528895973923

29/03/2023

11:57:20

BST

63

51.7000

XLON

738528895975769

29/03/2023

12:00:05

BST

90

51.6800

XLON

738528895975973

29/03/2023

12:36:34

BST

43

51.6800

XLON

738528895977595

29/03/2023

12:36:34

BST

56

51.6800

XLON

738528895977594

29/03/2023

12:56:16

BST

71

51.6800

XLON

738528895978821

29/03/2023

13:11:40

BST

76

51.6800

XLON

738528895979795

29/03/2023

13:34:25

BST

2

51.6800

XLON

738528895981434

29/03/2023

13:36:42

BST

106

51.6800

XLON

738528895981654

29/03/2023

13:39:37

BST

65

51.6600

XLON

738528895981958

29/03/2023

13:49:14

BST

76

51.6800

XLON

738528895982655

29/03/2023

14:04:19

BST

123

51.6800

XLON

738528895983649

29/03/2023

14:12:07

BST

11

51.6800

XLON

738528895984339

29/03/2023

14:12:07

BST

49

51.6800

XLON

738528895984338

29/03/2023

14:22:40

BST

89

51.8200

XLON

738528895985313

29/03/2023

14:33:53

BST

99

51.7800

XLON

738528895987085

29/03/2023

14:39:12

BST

65

51.8400

XLON

738528895987853

29/03/2023

14:44:31

BST

12

51.8600

XLON

738528895988679

29/03/2023

14:44:31

BST

66

51.8600

XLON

738528895988680

29/03/2023

14:56:35

BST

16

51.9000

XLON

738528895990726

29/03/2023

14:56:35

BST

113

51.9000

XLON

738528895990725

29/03/2023

15:03:30

BST

101

51.9000

XLON

738528895991829

29/03/2023

15:10:51

BST

62

51.9000

XLON

738528895992663

29/03/2023

15:21:50

BST

133

51.8600

XLON

738528895993781

29/03/2023

15:36:26

BST

39

51.7800

XLON

738528895995452

29/03/2023

15:36:26

BST

77

51.7800

XLON

738528895995451

29/03/2023

15:46:26

BST

80

51.7000

XLON

738528895996642

29/03/2023

15:48:35

BST

67

51.7000

XLON

738528895997022

29/03/2023

15:51:23

BST

79

51.7200

XLON

738528895997391

29/03/2023

16:00:30

BST

84

51.7000

XLON

738528895998928

29/03/2023

16:11:42

BST

116

51.7600

XLON

738528896000600

29/03/2023

16:16:29

BST

70

51.7400

XLON

738528896001362

29/03/2023

16:25:52

BST

1

51.8200

XLON

738528896003319

29/03/2023

16:26:25

BST

97

51.8200

XLON

738528896003519

29/03/2023

16:29:39

BST

41

51.9000

XLON

738528896004393

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746636/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-30

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
