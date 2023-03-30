Swift Current Energy is set to begin construction on an 800 MW project by the fall of 2024.From pv magazine USA Swift Current Energy, a Boston-based solar and wind project developer, has kicked off construction on the Double Black Diamond solar project in Illinois, an 800 MW(DC) utility-scale solar project that could become the largest solar project in the United States and the first to use only US-made modules, hardware and electrical components. The project is scheduled for construction by the fall of 2024, and it will be owned by the developer once it is operational. First Solar is providing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...