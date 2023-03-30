Sampo plc: Sampo has published comparative IFRS 17 figures for 2022

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 March 2023 at 9:30 am EEST



Sampo has published comparative IFRS 17 figures for 2022

Sampo has today published its comparative figures for full-year 2022 and each quarter based on IFRS 17. The IFRS 17 restatement deck presentation and excel document containing the figures are available at www.sampo.com/ifrs17 .

The new international financial reporting standard, IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts, was effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023.

