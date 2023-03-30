Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 
Tradegate
30.03.23
09:30 Uhr
43,030 Euro
+0,420
+0,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
30.03.2023 | 08:34
Sampo plc: Sampo has published comparative IFRS 17 figures for 2022

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 March 2023 at 9:30 am EEST


Sampo has published comparative IFRS 17 figures for 2022

Sampo has today published its comparative figures for full-year 2022 and each quarter based on IFRS 17. The IFRS 17 restatement deck presentation and excel document containing the figures are available at www.sampo.com/ifrs17.

The new international financial reporting standard, IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts, was effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com


