Cognite Data Fusion is the first software platform to achieve compliance with DNV-RP-A204, the energy industry's recommended practice on how to build and quality-assure digital twins

Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, in a joint effort with Aker BP, today announced it has successfully achieved DNV-RP-A204 compliance. DNV, the world's leading classification society and independent expert in assurance and risk management, developed DNV-RP-A204 as a quality-assurance benchmark for the energy industry's varying approaches to building and operating digital twins.

The compliance pertains to Cognite's core product, Cognite Data Fusion, an Industrial DataOps platform that combines disparate data sources and information to host, structure, integrate, and contextualize data for digital twin solutions. The assessment scope includes cybersecurity, and software development maturity, including verification and validation process, data quality indicators, and operational assurance.

This accreditation comes on the heels of a report from leading independent research firm S&P Global that identified Cognite Data Fusion as a leader across 20 assessed digital twin providers on the progress toward asset optimization and autonomous operations. The study found that Cognite is a leader in digital integration and contextualization across OT, IT and engineering data spectrums.

Together, these credentials signal to current and future customers that Cognite Data Fusion delivers best-in-class Open Industrial Digital Twins that:

Accelerate and scale AI Asset Performance Management solutions with cross data-source insights

Connect to physics simulators and deploy physics-guided machine learnings

Establish confidence in the data and computational models running the digital twin

Enable predictive analytics solutions like scenario planning

Deliver intuitive data visualizations that drive agility and value

"Cognite Data Fusion's open Industrial DataOps is the leader in data integration for industrial digital twins," said Paula Doyle, Chief Digital Officer, Aker BP. "In the Yggdrasil field development project, we are setting a new standard in the way to operate a field to ensure high efficiency and very low emissions. We are talking about remotely controlled operations, unmanned production platforms, technology and data-driven decisions, and work processes. This certification only strengthens our confidence that Cognite Data Fusion will help us reach our ambitious goals for Yggdrasil."

"A strong data integration capability is one of the key elements to enable successful digital twin deployments," said Oscar Abbink, Director, Energy Technology and Innovation at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

"DNV-RP-A204, the energy industry's first Recommended Practice on how to build and quality- assure digital twins, sets a benchmark for approaches to building and operating the technology and turning potential into a real return on investment," said Lucy Craig, Director, Growth, Innovation and Digital, Energy Systems at DNV. "Developed in collaboration with the energy industry, DNV-RP-A204 provides valuable guidance for digital twin developers, introduces a contractual reference between suppliers and users, and acts as a framework for assurance of the technology."

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with a clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About DNV

DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.

Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing the performance of a wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company's supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.

In the energy industry

DNV provides assurance to the entire energy value chain through its advisory, monitoring, verification, and certification services. As the world's leading resource of independent energy experts and technical advisors, the assurance provider helps industries and governments to navigate the many complex, interrelated transitions taking place globally and regionally, in the energy industry. DNV is committed to realizing the goals of the Paris Agreement and supports customers to transition faster to a deeply decarbonized energy system.

Learn more at www.dnv.com

