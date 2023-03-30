Australian battery manufacturer Redflow has signed a deal that will see it supply its "non-lithium" energy storage technology to clean energy outfit Ameresco which is looking to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for its customer base throughout North America and Europe.From pv magazine Australia Redox-flow battery specialist Redflow has announced a strategic relationship through which it will supply United States-headquartered renewable energy asset developer Ameresco with its battery energy storage technology for use in commercial and industrial (C&I) settings. ...

