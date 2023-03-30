German researchers claim to have reduced ribbing effects in using slot-die coating for the production of perovskite solar cells. The results are reportedly the most efficient solar cell built with this technique to date.Scientists at Germany's Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie GmbH have developed a new precursor ink technique to improve film quality in halide perovskite solar cells. In the study "Ink Design Enabling Slot-Die Coated Perovskite Solar Cells with >22% Power Conversion Efficiency, Micro-Modules, and 1 Year of Outdoor Performance Evaluation," which was recently published ...

