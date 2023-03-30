Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Tradegate
30.03.23
09:43 Uhr
33,000 Euro
+0,200
+0,61 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
30.03.2023 | 10:06
Hyundai Motor Company: -30° Celsius North! Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N High-performance EV Prototype Conquers Extreme Arctic Environment

  • Hyundai N is testing the all-electric, all-wheel-drive IONIQ 5 N under extreme arctic winter conditions in Arjeplog, Sweden
  • IONIQ 5 N is planned to debut in July 2023 as N brand's first high-performance mass-production EV, further accelerating Hyundai's electrification future
  • N brand releases the first teaser of IONIQ 5 N signaling a shift in brand evolution with a new lineup of high performance electric vehicles

ARJEPLOG, Sweden, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company revealed details about the extreme winter testing of IONIQ 5 N, the first high-performance, mass-production all-electric N brand model at the Hyundai Mobis Proving ground in Arjeplog, Sweden.

